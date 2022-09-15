Artexpo Dallas Spotlight Artist Recipient: Leticia Herrera

Artexpo Dallas is happening September 16-18, 2022 at the Dallas Market Center. Here at Art Business News, we will be showcasing this year’s Spotlight Artists. The Spotlight Artists are handpicked by Redwood’s curated group of art industry experts.

Leticia Herrera is a prize-winning and published Mexican-American artist who seeks to explore what it means to be human in her art. She was born in Mexico City and immigrated to the USA in 2007. Painting mostly with oils, she masterfully captures perspective in her pieces. Leticia refers to the three dimensional oil impastos figures as “walkers”.

Herrera is an experienced artist with works in private collections worldwide. She has shown her work internationally from Mexico to Italy to Spain and the United States. Herrera is a member of several Arts Organizations and has served on the board of Directors for The visual Arts Guild of Frisco.

Walker Series

“I believe we are all walkers of life. We are all pursuers of the magic of Light, and there is a big possibility we all might be heading toward the same destiny that in the end will unite us all. Yes, we all come from different cultures and backgrounds, of unique exuberant colors and experiences. Yet, we all are humans, and we belong to the same beautiful and amazing world.

In my art, I represent that trajectory through my walkers; they represent each of us in our journey in Life. They are searchers of beautiful emotions; they are travelers of the universe and the world. Through love, passion, faith, kindness, dreams, and vulnerability. They are catchers of dreams; they are explorers of aspirations, searchers of unity, and of freedom.

My art is an encounter of human vulnerability and truthful hope. Always in a quest but never alone. In my paintings, I am trying to transport you to those places of my imagination where we often find ourselves. I want to touch your soul, open your heart, and invite you to walk always with the light you are meant to find.” – Leticia.

Leticia Herrera will be exhibiting at Booth 134 September 16-18, 2022 at Artexpo Dallas. Tickets are available here.