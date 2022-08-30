Meet the Artist: Alejandrina Calderoni

Alejandrina Calderoni will be exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2022 this upcoming November. Get to know the artist below!

Q: Who are you and what do you do?

A: Alejandrina Calderoni. Mexican Self taught artist who lives and works in Los Cabos, México. A large part of my work is based on different techniques such as collage, acrylic, oil, encaustic and etching prints. I am profoundly influenced by the feminine figure in movement in disciplines such as ballet and flamenco and the stillness of feminine bodies or portraits that reflect either a void or a thought that relates to the context of living in a particular moment. I believe that moments of stillness gives us the opportunity to find knowledge and peace.

Q: What is your background?

A: Born in Monterrey, Mexico studied abroad in the United States and Europe, with a bachelor’s Degree in International Business. During my university years, I started experimenting with different art techniques, I consider myself a self-taught artist, but I had quite an interesting upbringing, My mother RIP was a psychologist, a sculptor, a flamenco dancer, and a guitar player… my brother also played the drums, piano, and the guitar, so I grew up surrounded by music and in art concerts, art exhibitions, dance festivals, and literature groups. I feel so blessed to be brought that way, I believe that art gives us a sense of freedom, but also makes us more empathic with our surroundings. I truly believe that art unifies many differences that need to be avoided to reach peace.

Q: How do you work?

A: I first try to research the color palette that I will be using. The music is also an incredible key for my imagination, I start with few sketches and then I continue freely the process by painting the canvas.

Q: What art and artist do you most identify with? How have they influenced you?

A: I like expressionism, Impressionism, and contemporary art. My favorite artists are Gustav Klimt and Willem de Kooning, as for living artists Lita Callebut, I love her work.

Q: What has been your favorite experience so far as an artist?

A: The day I won my first acquisition prize in a Visual Arts Bienalle, the moment I saw my work displayed at the Grand Palais Museum in Paris, and the grant I received from FONCA ( Fomento Nacional para la Cultura y las Artes). Very important moments in my career.

Q: What is the best advice you have received?

A: To have discipline and consistency in my art process, and to receive judgments with gratitude, since we are all different every opinion can be a new map to be researched.

Q: When you are now working, where can we find you?

A: In my studio in San José del Cabo, BCS Mexico

Q: How has your career as an artist shifted during the past two years? And did the pandemic have an influence on your art?

A: It was quite a struggle, too much pain and loss surrounding the world was difficult to see, and we lost good friends in the process, as an artist my shift was to reach within and find peace of mind, I started painting faces, trying to imagine the voids that needed to be filled and remember that we need human contact to thrive. Im grateful for the moments that I spent with my loved and closest ones