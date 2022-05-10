Finding the Perfect Name for Your Art Business

It’s true that creating unique art takes a lot of time, skill, and hard work, but selling your art requires a different skill set. Make no mistake, art—whether it’s singing, art consulting, graphic design, dancing, or painting—is a business. But most people spend all their focus on their art and little time to building the business side of it.

We understand that most artists find it extremely difficult to create art and a business simultaneously. Many artists who overcome this hurdle and begin transforming their artistic passion from just a hobby to a business often face several challenges like managing the stress of running a business, marketing their art, finding the best pricing point, and building an appealing brand for their business.

Take it from us, branding is the soul of marketing, and marketing is the lifeblood of every art business. But for your marketing to be more effective, you’d need to find a captivating name that’d capture your target audience’s imagination and attract them to your business. With that said, here’s how to find the best name for your business.

FOUR TECHNIQUES EVERY ARTIST NEEDS TO FIND THE PERFECT ART BUSINESS NAME

1. Have a Clear Goal for Your Art Business

The first step in developing a distinct identity for your art company is outlining what you want your art brand to become, what it should accomplish, and how you want the public to connect with your artwork over time. Simply put: Have a precise vision for your business.

The best way to draw people into your business with your brand name has always been to find keywords that convey your company’s vision, align with your target audience, and embody how you would like people to feel once they connect with your business. Doing this will help you decide if you want your brand to be known for its jaw-dropping design and high-quality art, its ongoing push to expand the artistic horizon, or for its broad reach.

We all know that words have great power. Everything in our environment has an identity, a name that transmits information, moods, and ideas that we use to interact with things. Getting a solid name can infuse your brand with powerful meaning. Having these keywords will play a critical role whether you choose to brainstorm your brand’s name or visit a name generator for businesses.

After outlining the major areas you want your company to focus on as it grows over the years and creating a few keywords from them, the next step is to properly assess these words or phrases and choose a batch that best reflects your business. These will form the base for your company’s identity and branding.

2. Choose an Appropriate Brand Tone

Know this, the tone of your company’s name influences the effect your name would have on customers. Brands like Lifetouch, Pentagram, Fireart Studio, and Meta Design, all radiate different flavors and tones. Your brand’s tone expresses its genuine essence to customers. If done correctly, it will capture a wider consumer base; if done improperly, it will dissuade them.

Creating an engaging tone that is in tune with your company’s core ideas is a key method for shaping how your target market sees your business. Put effort into evaluating your customer base and discovering their basic identities, what they do, what they love to do, and what they stand for since this will give a comprehensive picture of what the appropriate tone for your company should be.

Most brand’s tones are usually:

Prestigious Practical and pragmatic Modern and innovative Emotionally impactful



3. Specify the Elements of Your Brand

It’s wonderful that you now have a particular tone, but your quest for the right name isn’t done. You also need to establish your company’s brand elements. Why are these elements vital? For starters, your brand’s elements not only serve as the foundation of your brand but also the foundation for developing amazing name ideas.

But beyond naming your business, think of your brand’s elements as the building blocks of your brand’s personality. Customers will easily misinterpret your brand if your branding elements aren’t cohesive. And the easiest way to create and grasp your brand elements is to establish your company’s:

Big ideas: What are the key concepts your brand is focusing on? Values: What ethical or professional values does your business support? Story: Have you got any interesting stories to tell about your business? Beneﬁts: Will you provide your clients with any special benefits? Feeling: What feelings do you want your patrons to have after interacting with your brand? Value proposition: What separates your business from the art businesses in the market?



4. Gather Your Team and Start Brainstorming

It’s time to open your laptop, take a notebook, and start digging for some original, inspiring, and compelling words that match the naming needs of your business.

Trust us, brainstorming talks may be thrilling and enjoyable, but they can also be exhausting. Any entrepreneur aiming for a powerful name should not be afraid to get input from family, coworkers, and even employees. Excellent ideas can come from anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

While searching for a name, you’ll be swamped with tons of lovely and horrible naming ideas. But don’t be in a hurry to embrace one word and ditch the other. Instead, take your time documenting every word you find. This would give enough resources to draw from as you begin testing your name.

Also, give yourself time. No name is perfect, so you shouldn’t really expect to get a faultless name right away. And if you do, set it aside and generate one or two additional great ones, so you can have multiple options to test with your audience.

5. Trademark Your Chosen Name

Once you’ve decided on a brand name, have a tiny fraction of your target market rate it to determine whether they like it. If they don’t like it, try another one since it’s pointless to select a “classy” name if your customers don’t appreciate it.

After you’ve examined and determined that your prospective name is acceptable to your clientele, be sure to register and trademark it. This would restrict other companies from using your business’s name.

Author’s Bio: Grant Polachek is the head of branding for Squadhelp.com, 3X Inc 5000 startup and disruptive naming agency. Squadhelp has reviewed more than 1 million names and curated a collection of the best available names on the web today. We are also the world’s leading crowdsource naming platform, supporting clients such as Nestle, Dell, Nuskin, and AutoNation.