Loss of an Art Industry Professional

We are sad to announce the recent passing of one of Redwood Art Group’s long-time exhibitors and friend, Elaine Michelle Joseph, on February 1, 2022, after a long-term health issue. Elaine, along with her husband Michael Joseph, were founders of Artblend, a full-service, art business offering gallery and art fair exhibitions, marketing and promotion, book publishing, and magazine profiles to emerging, mid-career, and established artists from around the world. Elaine and Michael resided in Fort Lauderdale where Artblend was based.

With Elaine as the president and editor-in-chief and Michael as the vice president and publisher, the duo established an exciting business fueled by Elaine’s love of art. It was Elaine managing Michael’s photography career that made Artblend a reality.

Elaine Joseph had an extensive career history in management, marketing, promotion, and advertising. Prior to the creation of Artblend, she worked with several leading companies in the music and entertainment industry as well as major retail stores, including Transworld Entertainment, New England Video, The Musicland Group, Compact Disc World, Blockbuster Video, and Victoria’s Secret. She received multiple awards and recognition for her record-setting accomplishments.

“We are saddened by the loss of a real art industry entrepreneur. Elaine was always impressive, making things happen for the artists that worked with Artblend. She will be missed by all who worked with her and will always be remembered for her positive approach in building an artist’s career,” said Eric Smith, President of Redwood Art Group.

Elaine was passionate about being involved with the Toys for Tots organization and, along with Michael, hosted the local Fort Lauderdale drive for several years. It always culminated with a festive Winter Holiday Party at the Artblend Gallery.

“We were so sad to learn about Elaine’s passing. She will be missed by so many and remembered by those whose careers she launched. Her drive, professionalism, and love of the art world made her someone we were all glad to know,” remembers Linda Mariano, Redwood’s Managing Director of Marketing.

Those wishing to send the family a message of condolence may do so at this link: https://www.forevermissed.com/elainemichelle-joseph/about