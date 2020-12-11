Your Virtual Can-Dos: Here Are 8 Virtual Museum Tours & Interesting Events to Enjoy

Today’s world is marked by uncertainty, stress, negative feelings, and lockdown measures. This year has been a challenging one, a year that taught us how to live purposefully, to look inside us, and take care of the dear ones. Everything has changed, including the way we travel and see art. Most industries were affected by this global pandemic and the restrictions that followed, and many businesses were brought to a halt.

However, others managed to handle these difficult times and switched to online. This year has been a tough one not only because of these abrupt changes but because of the effects they’ve had on people’s mental health. Not being able to travel, to meet with your friends, and needing to spend so much time inside drained some people of energy and positivity. Mental health problems are on the rise, but so are the solutions that can help people manage these times successfully.

Even though we are not allowed to travel as we did before, there are new options available. You can explore art museums, fairs, and events from the comfort of your own home. Think about the most popular museums and places and the huge queue from the entrance. Now you don’t have to wait in the queue or travel to enjoy them because a new door has opened.

We will share 8 virtual museum tours and interesting events you can attend while lounging comfortably on your couch.

1. Machu Picchu, Peru

You have probably heard about Machu Picchu and the mysteries that surround it. Built in the 15th century, this Inca citadel was later abandoned. Maybe one of the most astonishing things about Machu Picchu is the fact that it is located on a 2430-meter mountain range, in the Andes Mountains.

Taking into consideration the fact that the walls and buildings were built without mortar and they are arranged according to astronomical principles, Machu Picchu became an international attraction. More than 2,500 visitors a day and more than half a million annually were visiting this Inca citadel until 2020.

Now, you can explore the astonishing beauty of Machu Picchu and admire the panoramic views online. This UNESCO Heritage Site can be visited in 360-degree views. During this tour, you will also find out more about its history and mysteries because the voice of a narrator will tell you the story of this Inca settlement.

2. Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

Who has not heard about the famous Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, known for cutting his ear and his unmistakable painting style? He painted over 2,000 artworks, most of them dating from the last two years of his life. Some of these famous paintings can be admired at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Here you can find out more about his life, relationship with his brother Theo, and the most used techniques in painting.

Van Gogh Museum can be explored from the comfort of your home. It represents the largest collection of artworks by this tragic painter and you can get the chance to see over 700 paintings and drawings, as well as over 750 personal letters.

3. Great Wall of China

The Great Wall of China is one of the wonders you must see at least once in your life. These incredible artworks created by humans in secluded and inaccessible places arouse your admiration for the human race. However, the Great Wall of China is threatened by climate change and people are trying to preserve it by offering virtual tours. If you head straight to Google’s project Heritage on the Edge and you can explore it in 3D.

4. The Louvre, Paris

We can all remember those endless and discouraging queues in front of the Louvre. It is one of the most famous and visited museums in the world, every year seeing millions of international visitors. However, due to the current restrictions, the Louvre is closed for visitors. But, exploring it through a virtual tour is now possible. You can explore Egyptian artifacts, admire DaVinci’s Mona Lisa, the statue of Venus de Milo, the Code of Hammurabi, and more than 30,000 individual artworks.

5. Guggenheim Museum, New York City

On the list of the most visited and popular museums of the world, the Guggenheim Museum ranks near the Louvre. The architecture of the museum is a monument to modernism that houses art collections and special exhibitions. Guggenheim Museum in New York is a must-see for every age, having lots of exhibitions and galleries to admire, but also amazing architecture, both inside and outside the building. Here you can see artworks by Pablo Picasso, Henri Rousseau, or Paul Cezanne.

6. Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

Georgia Aquarium is one of the most amazing aquariums in the world. In fact, it is the largest aquarium in the western world, being the only institution outside Asia that houses whale sharks. You can explore the amazing underwater life with a live tour of the aquarium. It has seven major galleries you can visit and learn more about thousands of animals and species you can now see virtually.

7. The Broad, Los Angeles

The Broad is a contemporary art museum in Los Angeles that houses over 200 artworks of the Broad’s collection. Even though the museum generally offers free admission to its galleries, it’s now closed due to the current state of the world. However, you can virtually explore the galleries of The Broad museum, and its most popular room, the Infinite Mirrored Room of Yayoi Kusama. Now you can spend all day in the twinkling abyss of the infinite.

8. A Trip to Mars

Even though real trips to Mars are not available, NASA has teamed up with Google to offer people all over the world a virtual tour to Mars. The Red Planet has always aroused humanity’s interest and now you can explore it in a 3D Virtual Tour and find out more about its surface and history. Thanks to technology, you can explore outer space without leaving your home. How wonderful is this?

Conclusion

The world has changed, and it will continue to evolve in ways we cannot even imagine. For the moment, there are travel restrictions. And for people who love exploring new places and meeting new cultures, this is a major drawback and disappointment. However, to stop the spread of the virus, these restrictions are necessary.

Choosing to see the full part of the glass is important during these times, and it can foster more positive experiences. Virtual tours can be a saving option, especially because you can choose what iconic and historical place you want to explore. You can choose from a wide variety of historical sites, museums, aquariums, and iconic places that can be explored for free, from the comfort of your own home. Give it a try — start exploring and visiting virtually.

