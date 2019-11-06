Fall Art Preview: 6 Must See Shows Around the World

ART021

Nov. 7-10, 2019

Shanghai

Founded in 2013, ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair is a constituent member of the Shanghai International Arts Festival. ART021 brings together the top galleries, institutions, artists and their works from around the world, aiming at building a platform for galleries, institutions, collectors and sponsors.

Get tickets: http://www.art021.org/en/Default_en.aspx

Paris Photo

Nov. 7-10, 2019

Grand Palais, Paris

Paris Photo, the first international fair dedicated to the photographic medium, is a must-see for collectors, professionals, artists, and art lovers. Paris Photo focuses on the diversity and quality of the artists and works presented and proposes an ambitious and demanding public program. More than 180 galleries and publishers in three sectors present a complete panorama of the history of photography, from historical and modern works to contemporary creation, from rare and limited editions to the previews of artists’ books. Paris Photo offers its visitors the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of the photographic medium through exhibitions, prizes, signing sessions, events, and series of discussions animated by artists, curators, critics, and guest historians.

Get tickets: https://www.parisphoto.com/en/fair/shop/

Abu Dhabi Art

Nov. 20-23, 2019

Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Art expands beyond the notion of a traditional art fair, in placing strong emphasis on a diverse public engagement programme, including art installations and exhibitions, talks and events that take place in different locations throughout the year. The culmination of this year-long programme is the Abu Dhabi Art event in November, which provides an important sales platform for participating galleries whilst also offering these galleries an opportunity to showcase ambitious installations and site-specific works by their artists to a wide audience.

Get tickets: https://www.abudhabiart.ae/en/Artfair/tickets.aspx

Red Dot Miami

Dec. 4-8, 2019

Mana Wynwood, Miami

Discover Red Dot Miami—a modern and contemporary art show in the heart of Miami featuring an international slate of 75+ galleries showing over 500 leading artists. Now in its 14th year, Red Dot Miami nurtures and strengths Miami’s art scene with a provocative agenda that includes Art Labs, Art Talks, and Spotlight Galleries. The event attracts over 38,000 visitors, a majority of whom are high-net-worth collectors. Join us for an unforgettable five days of cutting-edge art, entertainment, and special events.

Get tickets: https://reddotmiami.com/attend/

Spectrum Miami

Dec. 4-8, 2019

Mana Wynwood, Miami

Discover Spectrum Miami, a curated contemporary art show in the heart of Miami’s artsiest ’hood. Returning to the Wynwood Arts District, Spectrum Miami is taking over the iconic Mana Wynwood. Featuring an international slate of artists and galleries, it’s where contemporary meets extraordinary. Join us for a five-day fine art experience, featuring Art Labs, Meet the Artist sessions and live demonstrations, music, entertainment, and other special events.

Get tickets: https://spectrum-miami.com/attend/

Art Basel

Dec. 5-8, 2019

Miami Beach, Miami

At Art Basel, leading galleries from North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa show significant work from the masters of modern and contemporary art as well the new generation of emerging stars. Paintings, sculptures, installations, photographs, films, and editioned works of the highest quality are on display in the main exhibition hall. A driving force in supporting the role that galleries play in nurturing the careers of their artists, Art Basel frequently expands its platforms to include the newest developments in the visual arts.

Get tickets: https://www.artbasel.com/miami-beach/buy-tickets