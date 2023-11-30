Exploring the Vibrant Mojave Desert Art Scene: HWY 62 Studio TOur

The Mojave Desert is known for its vast landscapes, stunning sunsets, and unique artistic community. Recently, I had the incredible opportunity to visit the self-guided tour of artists’ studios in Mojave Desert, immersing myself in their inspiring work and gaining insights into their creative processes. 176 artists, 125 studios, the high desert gateway to communities such as: Joshua Tree National Park, Morongo Basin, Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Pioneertown, Rimrock, Flamingo Heights, Landers, Joshua Tree, 29 Palms, and Wonder Valley. In this blog post, I will share some highlights from my experience and offer valuable tips for those art lovers planning to embark on a similar adventure in the future.

MEETING THE ARTISTS:

During my visit, I met several talented artists who showcased their diverse art forms, which ranged from paintings and sculptures to photography and mixed media. Each artist’s studio was an oasis of creativity, offering an intimate glimpse into their lives and artistic vision. Here are a few highlights:

Ben Allanoff Art

Ben Allanoff is a true master of metals, bringing wire sculptures, metal collages, and paintings to life with his unique vision. One cannot help but be drawn into his art, as his creations possess a mesmerizing quality that sparks curiosity and wonder. During my conversation with Ben, I discovered his passion for collaborative art creations with other artists. This collaborative approach not only allows for the exchange of ideas but also results in artwork that beautifully combines different perspectives and styles. Recently, I had the pleasure of witnessing some of Ben’s work at an exhibition held at the Black Rock Campground store, where his art attracted attention from art enthusiasts far and wide.

Alex Maceda Art

Alex Maceda’s artwork is a tribute to the enchanting desert light. With acrylic and mixed media washes, Alex manages to capture the ethereal essence of the desert, creating paintings that emanate a serene and calming energy. The colors blend harmoniously, bringing light, depth, and movement to every piece. As I immersed myself in Alex’s artwork, my eyes were constantly guided around the painting, exploring the play of light.

Simi Dabah Sculpture Foundation

The Simi Dabah Sculpture Foundation presents a unique form of art that can be found throughout the desert landscape. These welded steel sculptures, created from industrial scrap, have become an integral part of the desert’s identity. What makes these sculptures even more special is the story behind them. I had the privilege of learning about the foundation and its origins from a representative who shared the heartfelt tale of the artist’s 90-year-old father. The artist left behind a legacy of beautiful art, crafted from discarded materials, for all to enjoy. These sculptures not only add a touch of creativity to the desert scenery but also serve as a reminder of the transformative power of art.

USEFUL TIPS FOR YOUR HWY 62 OPEN STUDIO TOUR VISIT:

Vehicle Selection:

To fully explore the Mojave Desert artists’ studios, it is advisable to drive an SUV or a car with high clearance. Some studios are located off the beaten path, requiring traversing rough roads. By choosing the right vehicle, you can ensure that no artists’ studios are left unseen due to accessibility issues.

2. Time Management:

As the artists’ studios are scattered across the Mojave Desert, it is crucial to map out your route and allocate ample time for the tour. Grouping together the studios located within a day’s reach in specific areas will help you make the most of your visit. Prioritize the ones that align with your artistic interests to curate a personalized experience.

3. Desert-Friendly Attire:

Given the dusty nature of the desert, wearing closed-toed shoes is highly recommended. Protect your feet from sand and dust while enjoying the artists’ studios by opting for suitable footwear. Additionally, don’t forget to dress comfortably and wear sunscreen to shield yourself from the desert sun.

4. Navigation Assistance:

It is advisable to bring the map from the events catalog or download online prior to navigate through the Mojave Desert. In some remote areas, GPS may not work reliably. Having a physical backup or digital assistance will ensure you reach your desired destinations without any hassle.

5. Hydration Essentials:

While exploring the Mojave Desert, it is essential to stay hydrated. Remember to bring enough water to replenish yourself as you delve into the artistic wonders of the region. Staying hydrated will keep you energized and allow you to fully appreciate the artistry around you.

6. Getting Hungry?

If you find yourself in need of a meal while exploring the desert, I highly recommend checking out these top favorites of mine: La Copine Kitchen, The Tiny Pony, The Copper Room, Snake Bite Roadhouse, The Red Dog Saloon, and MasOMenos. These establishments offer delicious food and unique dining experiences, allowing you to refuel and continue your adventure with satisfied taste buds.

Embarking on a journey through the artists’ studios in the Mojave Desert is an extraordinary adventure that allows you to witness the boundless creativity flourishing in harmony with nature. Follow the provided tips to make the most of your visit and immerse yourself in the captivating world of these talented artists. Let their artworks inspire you and leave you with a deeper appreciation for the Mojave Desert’s artistic soul.

To learn more about HWY 62 Artists, please visit: https://www.mbcac.org/pages/hwy-62-open-studio-art-tour

Links to local top favorite restaurants: La Copine Kitchen, The Tiny Pony, The Copper Room, Snake Bite Roadhouse, The Red Dog Saloon, MasOMenos

Author’s Bio:

After immersing herself in the action sports design world for several years, Sherri Scott is now embarking on an exciting artistic adventure. Driven by a deep passion for the arts, she enjoys experimenting with various traditional and contemporary media in her paintings. Inspired by her exploration of the outdoors, she finds inspiration in both the picturesque landscapes and captivating elements of land and sea. A versatile artist and designer, with a strong background in designing for brands including her own successful apparel line, she brings a unique perspective to her designs. Her technical design skills and creative vision blend seamlessly to create her work. Today her deep appreciation shines through in her artwork, she continues to push boundaries and explore new artistic horizons.

Please visit her websites to view artwork at http://www.sherriscottstudios.com/ and http://www.yuccavalleylandings.com/