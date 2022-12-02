Meet the Art Gallery: Red Dot Miami Spotlight Recipient Artio Gallery

Q: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your gallery’s vision is?

A: My name is Bisa Bennett, I am a visual artist with over 30 years of experience as an award-winning fine arts painter as well as a multimedia designer working in the fashion and film/entertainment industry. In addition, for many years I have worked as a curator and educator which gave me immense experience in contemporary art. As a director and curator of Artio Gallery, I specialize in curating projects and exhibitions of mixed media art, video, and film art with emerging and established artists.

My gallery is a contemporary art gallery dedicated to the promotion of national and international artists seeking exposure to the Canadian and International art market. Artio Gallery connects artists with professionals, art collectors, and other artists to create an ever-growing family dedicated to the world of fine art. We work closely with artists to select and price their artworks and we work directly with clients to advise them on finding the right piece or pieces for their collections. We bring a strong understanding of fine art and are dedicated to ensuring clients have an excellent experience with the gallery. Artio Gallery is at the forefront of the digital marketplace with innovative online viewing rooms, timed to coincide with major art fairs, that include highly desirable works by today’s leading artists. My gallery has been instrumental in developing the careers of numerous artists & placing paintings, sculptures, and photography with significant Collectors & Interior Designers.

Q: What is your background?

A: I am a Toronto-based artist and multimedia designer. I received my master’s degree in both traditional Fine Arts, Multimedia Design & Photography. Over my 40-year career as a painter, my work has been exhibited in global cities around the world and published in numerous publications.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact the gallery?

A: I believe in new & emerging artists and I love searching for and discovering new talent. Giving them support and guidance in their artistic career is a passion of mine.

Q: What artists and art styles do you represent?

A: I represent a range of artists and styles, from contemporary abstract to traditional expressionist. There is no limitation on style. Buyers can find a variety of different styles and there is a special piece for every home. We are often praised for the wide range of styles our gallery represents. For this event, we will be representing extremely talented artists from around the world. We represent: Rose Cameron, Michael Stokely, Jiawei Fu, Rosana Friederichs, Bridget Loftus, John Bacon, Paola Montemayor & Francesca Autino.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: There are a lot of artists who inspire me, but I have a special connection with Modigliani’s work. When I was 8 years old, I won first place in an international competition in fine art and as an award I received Modigliani’sbook. Since then, he has been my favorite artist.

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: Painting in my studio, going on walks with my two dogs Rose and Chester, and visiting art shows and museums.

Q: What does exhibiting at Red Dot Miami 2022 mean to you?

A: Exhibiting at Red Dot Miami means a lot to our gallery and to our artists. It is a beautiful event during art week that is visited by thousands of art lovers. It’s great exposure for both the artists and our gallery and an excellent way to make connections with buyers and art lovers. I am very excited and so are all of my artists.