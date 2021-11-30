Meet the Gallery: Nuu Muse Gallery – CJ Cowden

Q. Introduce yourself — who you are and what you do?

A. Introduction – Texas mixed media fine artist exploring the balance between my light and dark self, with national, international credits and collectors. Owner of Nuu Muse Contemporary art, not only featuring myself but also the hottest emerging local artists of Dallas.

Q. How do you work?

A. The great Helen Frankenthaler said it best when she said “There are no rules, that is how art is born, how breakthroughs happen. Go against the rules or ignore the rules. That is what innovation is about. “

This is how I go about creating my art. I am always innovating.

Q. What art do you identify with?

A. I identify best with contemporary abstract art. Abstracts give viewers the freedom to interpret the painting how they see it. I do not tell people my interpretation unless asked, I like to hear their interpretation and what my art makes them feel.

Q. What artists inspire you?

A. Helen Frankenthaler, one of the first women abstract artists to be recognized and was a great leader in the art world.

Q. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

A. I read a quote once that has always stuck with me. Eileen Cooper said “Hard Work can put you in the right place at the right time. It’s important to remind yourself that without those hours of standing painting, scraping off, moving backward and forward, picking up one piece, putting down another piece, squeezing out more paint, it doesn’t happen.”

Q. When you are not working, where can we find you?

A. I like to travel. Visiting new places inspires me to be creative. I enjoy places in the mountains, travel abroad, and any destination where I can find art. I am particularly interested in the local art scene of a city or community.

Q. What does exhibiting at Red Dot mean to you?

A. This was a goal I set for myself. I visited the Red Dot Miami fair in 2019 and decided then I would be there one day. With hard work and dedication, I reached that goal in 2 years.