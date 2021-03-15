This Dallas Art Gallery is Dedicated to Helping Women 365 Days a Year

In honor of Women’s History Month, we are delighted to feature Art Gallery Inc, a Dallas-based art gallery committed to supporting local female artists.

Art Gallery Inc. does more than sell affordable contemporary art, they provide a platform and opportunity to share the talent of professional female artists. In fact, every piece sold at the gallery provides a channel to give back and 10% of their art sales are donated to a cause. Aside from their charitable donations, the gallery also hosts art contests, which enable women to receive visibility and new opportunities to promote their work.

“…The truth is that women have never been treated equally in the art world, and today they remain dramatically underrepresented and undervalued in museums, galleries, and auction houses. Counting and quantifying won’t solve discrimination, but statistics are useful for understanding the scope of the problem.” says Art Gallery Inc. Director, Julia Ross.

Aside from helping female artists daily, this incredible art gallery has recently donated to women shelters and homeless women during the Texas snowstorm. “We are so grateful that through art sales supporting women artists we were also able to give back and help other women in need”, says Ross.

Art Gallery Inc. also recently partnered with In My Shoes, a non-profit organization in Dallas providing community living with a safe environment that focuses on assisting women who are pregnant and homeless. The organization helps women by providing them with tools to search for jobs and parenting and budgeting tips.

Female artists can apply to become a featured artist at Art Gallery Inc. Currently, the gallery is showcasing the works of Sharon Grimes, Darya Farral, Regina Davis, Kiki Winters, Julia Ross, Kelly Gowan, Victoria Moore, Jessica M Chaix, Rosemary Riddle-Achelpohl, Jill Danahey, Daniela Pasqualini, Leslie Merrill, Lu Pearl, and Kimberly Christopher.

To learn more about Art Gallery Inc. visit their website: https://artgalleryinc.com/home