Rita Hisar’s motto is to “live in color.” The Italian/Czech contemporary artist has been drawing since she could hold a pencil in her hand. Growing up on a farm in Canada allowed Rita to take in at all the beauty that surrounded her, from the rose petals blooming in spring to animals being born to leaves falling from trees in autumn. She spent a lot of time drawing things she found beautiful, which shows through her pieces today.
At a young age, Rita wanted to be an artist but didn’t think it was a steady career choice. She had the opportunity to study and work in law but never stopped creating art. The self-taught artist decided it was time to turn her passion into a full-time job, so Rita attended OCAD (Ontario College of Art and Design) and Toronto School of Art.
Rita uses acrylic paint and a knife to create her pieces. She draws her inspiration from pop art but works with bright pastel colors to show optimism and hope within her paintings. “Painting for me is a spontaneous, improvisational process. I play with colors, juxtaposing them together to create an emotion.”
She is inspired by the bold colors of the Caribbean and the passion of pop culture figures, like Prince, Angelina Jolie, and even artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Frida Kahlo.
The pandemic didn’t stop Rita from creating art, and most importantly, selling art. Her piece “Jean-Michel Basquiat An Original” recently sold on Redwood Art Group’s online marketplace. This piece was also recently published in the lifestyle magazine, Vie’s, March issue, which is dedicated to arts and culture.
Using a knife to paint gives texture to her pieces and allowing them to come to life. For example, in her Basquiat piece, you can see and feel the strands of his hair and eyebrows, which makes it feel more life-like and real. Rita truly captured Basquiat’s charisma and passion in her piece through his piercing gaze, showcasing a confident artist who knew who he was and what he wanted to say.
During the pandemic, Rita has continued to capture beauty within her work. “Beauty is all around us in this incredible world God created, I want to celebrate it on canvas.” Aside from portraits, Rita’s collections also include Love, Landscapes, Turks and Caicos, Figures, Still Life, Animals, and Inspired by a Song. Her pieces light up a room and bring a smile to her collectors’ and followers’ faces.
To see more of Rita’s pieces visit https://redwoodartgroup.com/ and follow her on Instagram!
NO COMMENT