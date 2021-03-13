At a young age, Rita wanted to be an artist but didn’t think it was a steady career choice. She had the opportunity to study and work in law but never stopped creating art. The self-taught artist decided it was time to turn her passion into a full-time job, so Rita attended OCAD (Ontario College of Art and Design) and Toronto School of Art.

Rita uses acrylic paint and a knife to create her pieces. She draws her inspiration from pop art but works with bright pastel colors to show optimism and hope within her paintings. “Painting for me is a spontaneous, improvisational process. I play with colors, juxtaposing them together to create an emotion.”

She is inspired by the bold colors of the Caribbean and the passion of pop culture figures, like Prince, Angelina Jolie, and even artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Frida Kahlo.