How to Maximize Traffic to Your Website and Blog

Art fairs and exhibitions are all staged where an audience can interact with the artists, displays and presentations. Today, the internet has become more important as a prime place for targeting audiences. Given the global COVID-19 pandemic, it has become an even more perfect means for artists to showcase their work online. Going online gives artists and galleries the opportunity to create virtual exhibitions that focus on their work.

Beyond that, they can also create a blog to share more about their work, their story, opinions and activities. The internet is such a robust content channel, it makes sense to utilize its power. Especially now when internet usage is at a peak due to worldwide lockdowns and social distancing measures, the time is right to get busy. This is your absolute best time to utilize the clout of an active online presence to gain new fans and followers.

Here are some of the best tips being used by some of the best website creators and art bloggers around to help you get started building more traffic to your site and brand.

Effectively use title lines

Visual arts need to be shared using photos or videos, but they are frequently posted without title lines. Don’t miss this important detail because it can boost your search engine visibility. Be sure that each title line used on different pages is unique. Title lines are the section generally highlighted on search engine results pages, so make sure you’ve covered this important detail.

Make your title lines diverse because it will make your website appear across different keyword searches. Ensure that the title line is succinct and clear. You want the title line to be brief and concise, so it adheres to search engine guidelines.

Think of the title line as a news headline that summarizes the content of the page in just a few words. Formulating different title lines that are short and crisp will help you gain more traffic to your website. And that’s why you have the website in the first place, right?

Include some compelling text

Although visual art is best represented by captivating images, it’s the text that tells your story. Well written text also allows you to use key words that can help with search engine rankings.

So, with each artwork image you post, include a description of the art, the inspiration for its creation, and other relevant details. Keep your text unique for each and every image posted to increase your chances of ranking high on search engine results.

Remember that when you post images only, there is no searchable content to increase your visibility. Even when you post multiple supporting images for your story, include alternate text and descriptions to increase the possibility of appearing on image search results. Ensure that everything is relevant to the image and story you are posting to get high-quality traffic.

Promote using social media

Social media is a very powerful tool to promote content and art blogs can utilize the power of social media to reach a wider audience and gain more visibility. Creative writers often reach their loyal followers by using Instagram to their advantage, building large followings. Whether during this difficult time of social distancing or not, visual artists can follow the lead of writers and hone their writing skills, develop their blog posts, and use social media to gain audience.

Share visually compelling images of your art on social media, add a catchy caption and tags, and see if you can build followers. Direct the audience to your website or blog to show them more of what they liked on the social media platform.

To get more traffic on your social media platforms, be sure to include social media sharing buttons on your website and blog pages. This way your audience can easily share what they love from your site on their profiles and timelines.

Use a responsive theme

A responsive theme will definitely increase the visibility of your website and will be in sync with Google’s Algorithms trends for 2020. It will also benefit you because it means your audience can enjoy your art on any device from wherever they are.

A responsive theme makes the website more accessible on multiple device formats. Regular themes are either designed for desktop or mobile devices, but responsive themes unify these two, making it one robust theme that will appear correctly on both desktop and mobile devices. Responsive themes take into account that people access the internet on different devices throughout the day—and you want your website to be accessible and readable wherever they are and from whatever device they are using. Additionally, a responsive theme decreases loading speed, which is always a good thing for an artist since your website will always have lots of visual content.

There are a variety of responsive themes suitable for WordPress and other CMS applications. You’ll want a responsive theme appropriate for posting visual content and should probably also have a gallery page option. Here are a few suggestions of the best responsive themes that are also easy to use, and available on WordPress for you to consider: Divi, Guten Theme, and OceanWP.

Create valuable content

If your main goal in creating a website was to share the art you create using images only, try revising the plan and include a content creation strategy. The art you create should always take center stage but consider creating active blog posts about your art and other related topics.

For example, you might like to write about different exhibitions happening across the country, community art events, or even a story about the inspiration behind your latest artwork. Alternatively, you can create some how-to content, success tips, or a feature on a collaborating artist or art fair you’ll be attending.

Having a blog will help you gain more loyal followers that will hopefully repost your blog and recommend you to others. Stay on top of your blog posts by creating a clear content schedule and strategy on how you are going to make the content happen.

The bottom line

Remember, your visual content is the focus and your written content is optimizes your results. Both together will increase your visibility on search engines and create a loyal following among your target audience.

And don’t forget your social media platforms because they can be one of your main sources for new traffic. Optimize your website by including social media sharing buttons and use a responsive theme that will help with SEO efforts.

Author Bio:

Tobias Foster has been an academic writer and editor for more than 5 years. He is currently working as an essay writer for Australian assignment helper that provides essay writing and dissertation services. Providing help with dissertations to research students is something he has a natural flair for and makes him a very popular writer.