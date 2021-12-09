9 Writing Tools to Develop Your Art Blog

Developing an art blog from scratch is definitely a challenge. It requires a lot of research, planning, and hard creative work. You need to be able to handle it all — from coming up with content ideas, to publishing and promoting your content. Luckily, there are tons of tools and resources you can use to simplify or make this process more productive. One of the things you’ll need help with is content writing.

There are so many aspects of writing your art blog content to consider, that you simply need a helping hand. You can find many useful online tools and use them to write better, faster, and more successfully. We’ve put together a list of the 9 best writing tools that will help you develop your art blog.

Let’s break them down.

To produce interesting content for your art blog, you need to know what the buzz is about. That means you have to research the topics that are currently trending and gather ideas for your next blog post.

With BuzzSumo, all you have to do is type the keyword or phrase you’re thinking about covering. This tool will provide a list of the most popular content topics that are currently performing best online. Then, you’ll use this list to create fresh content that will draw the necessary attention of your target audience.

During the development phase of your art blog, you’ll have a ton of ideas. In fact, you probably won’t be able to organize and use them all for your blog.

But, with Trello, you’ll find the organization of your ideas to be a simple and even fun process. This organization tool allows you to:

turn each idea into a card

add notes, calendars, timelines, and even files

keep track of your progress and blog development

It’s like having an organization board that you’re constantly updating and using to make the most out of every blog idea.

As a blogger, you’ll need to keep an eye on the competition and stay informed about the things happening in the world of art. That includes reading other blogs, watching videos, following the right social media channels, and much more.

This is to help you produce better blog topics and write about the things people are interested in.

But, it will be challenging to keep track of all of this at once. So, use GetPocket to save the content you find online and read it in peace once you find the time. This tool will allow you to save articles, videos, and stories from any publication, page, or app.

To keep your art blog up and running, you’ll need to keep track of the trending keywords and use them in your posts. Why? Because this is what will get you the attention from the readership you’re targeting. Also, it’ll signal to the search engine algorithms what your content is about.

Google’s Keyword Planner helps you:

find the right keywords

estimate the searches and popularity

learn the cost of targeting them

The more you know about a keyword, the better you’ll organize your blog posts and use them the right way.

When you want to conduct an in-depth analysis of your blog post, before publishing, Hemingway is the best choice.

This tool will scan your text and grade your readability. It’ll also highlight the parts that need to be changed or improved. That includes:

overuse of passive voice

complex or hard to read sentences

misuse of adverbs

Then, you’ll be able to rewrite the parts that are weak and recheck your content results. It’s a tool that’ll help you upgrade each blog post.

Search engine optimization (SEO) is what gets your blog the high ranking it needs. This leads to more people reading your blog and growing its popularity.

Yoast SEO is a tool designed to help you improve your blog’s SEO and reach your target audience easily.

Here’s how it works:

it analyzes your content

it rates your readability and SEO

it tells you what needs to be improved

For instance, Yoast will tell you to add a meta description, improve your blog title, or create better CTAs.

You need your art blog to be professional and to contain nothing but high-quality content. That means you need to double-check everything you write before you publish it.

Grammarly is a free editing and proofreading tool that will:

scan your blog content

find and mark spelling, grammar, and punctuation mistakes

offer the correct alternative

Once you finish with Grammarly, your text will be publish-ready.

When you’re just getting started with your art blog, you may struggle to produce content regularly. Developing a productive writing routine is crucial for running a blog that’s always publishing fresh and fun articles.

Daily Page is a tool for bloggers such as yourself that aims to motivate and remind you to keep up with the hard work.

Here’s how it works:

you’ll receive daily email reminders to d some writing

you’ll be able to take writing courses

you’ll be able to use a ton of writing prompts to help you write better

you’ll receive a personal writing score with statistics

This tool is everything you need to stay focused on and keep working on developing your writing skills. It’ll help you develop and maintain a high-quality art blog.

Finally, if you want to boost your blog with powerful visuals, you can turn your writing into stunning designs. Canva is a free graphic design tool that will allow you to create:

blog headings

infographics

images

banners

social media posts to advertise your blog

It’s simple to use but will add value and depth to any of your blog posts.

Final Thoughts

With the right resources and writing tools, you won’t have to worry about developing your art blog. You just need to be creative and love what you’re doing. The rest of it will simply come together.

The 9 tools we’ve shared with you are extremely useful and practical. Start using them today to develop an art blog that art lovers from all over are going to enjoy reading.

Author’s bio. Jessica Fender is a researcher and academic content creator. Her job is to facilitate student learning – she creates educational content that aligns with search queries “write my thesis” and “hire writer”. When Jessica has free time, she enjoys reading, blogging, and hiking.