How to Write Art Descriptions That Will Sell Your Art

There was a time when art could only be sold in galleries and art exhibitions. Today, with the adoption of digital technology and the internet it’s become a lot easier for aspiring artists to showcase their talent to audiences. The majority of artists now rely on the internet and its modern tools to display and promote their creations. Not only does this help them market their pieces effectively, but it also requires minimal investment on their end.

However, to successfully advertise your art on a website, blog, or social media page, it’s essential to craft innovative descriptions for every piece, making it inviting for visitors to purchase your creations. When trying to sell your art, the more information you provide to potential clients about a particular piece, the easier it is to convince them to make a purchase.

In this article, we’ll be sharing some surefire pointers on how to write fascinating art descriptions for your artwork that will boost sales.

Define the Inspiration behind Your Art

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but when it comes to selling that picture, it may require more than a couple of words to convey your message to the buyer. How you describe the muse behind your art can elevate the appeal of your designs. There are no set guidelines for product descriptions, but a general rule of thumb is that it needs to be alluring.

Begin with describing the source of your inspiration, be it a historic event, a person, a unique experience, or just something that appealed to you. Don’t just reference being inspired by an event, explain how that experience influenced your design, from shadow play and lighting to your chosen color palette. Describe how it impacted your perception of pigments and color as an artist and influenced the tiny details that are significant to the artwork as a whole.

You can explain why you choose a specific texture or the particular aesthetic you were aiming for and how the color palette helped you achieve the finished product. Let the words flow, and you can make adjustments to the final draft when you’ve arrived on the desired emotion you’re aiming to convey.

Include the Bare Facts

Once you’ve covered the inspirational aspect of your artwork description, it’s time to focus on more factual details. For this, place yourself in your customer’s shoes and consider the kind of information you’d wish to acquire before finalizing a purchase. This would include most of the physical details, such as:

The accurate dimensions of the piece

Materials used in creating the artwork

The kind of procedure involved

Explain the delivery process/method

The good news is, you can follow this formula for all the art listings that go on your website or blog with minor tweaks depending on the piece of art. Consider every possible detail that the customer would like to know and explain it in a clear description, so there is no ambiguity or confusion.

Finally, create a Call to Action (CTA) to motivate the desired response from your potential clients; at the end of the description, encourage them to directly reach out to you for any further questions or queries.

Use the Right Keyword (But Don’t Go Overboard)

Before you begin to draft the perfect description for your art piece, it’s recommended to pick the most suitable keywords or phrases that customers may use to search for art like yours. People often choose to skip this approach, but search engine marketing is possibly one of the most cost-effective marketing methods today. This requires you to do some keyword research, so you know the right terms to include in your description before the piece goes up for sale.

Once you’ve selected the appropriate key phrases, you can scatter them throughout your product description, as long as the text makes sense. The ideal frequency would be 2 to 3 times maximum. Exceeding that limit would classify as keyword-stuffing and can blatantly risk your Google rankings, as well as turn away any potential clients.

When optimizing your art descriptions, you can also seek the expertise of a digital marketing agency or a marketing expert. Their experience and knowledge of the industry might save you from errors in boosting SEO; they will elevate your art description technically so that maximum potential clients view your work.

Add an Inviting But Searchable Product Title to Your Creation

The right keyword is not only incorporated in the body of the description but the title of your art piece as well. When considering a title for your artwork, it’s important to include a keyword that relates to the context of your art. You want the title to describe the finished product and for viewers to be able to understand the image through the title. This is especially important when selling your art online since most art collectors or buyers search for pieces using specific keywords. Therefore, if your title does not consist of the relative keyword, it could affect your chances of being found online. The search engine algorithm will naturally skip your artwork if it lacks the appropriate keyword, and your piece will not show up in the search results.

Your descriptions may fall on the wordier side, but that’s okay. You may address the different aspects of your artwork and the creative process as eloquently as you wish. Just remember, you want your story to succeed in capturing the viewer’s attention and prompt them to seal the deal. With beautifully written descriptions, your sales will never have to suffer again. Play around with words and be sure to express your journey as an artist in a way that resonates with collectors and helps them emotionally connect with your artwork.

In a Nutshell

In the end, it’s essential to be equally creative with your words as you are with your art. When you’ve got a compelling story to tell within your description, it’s guaranteed to grasp the attention of art enthusiasts and collectors. People look for something with feeling, and if you manage to effectively deliver a powerful message, there will always be a shower of praise on your doorstep. Keep creating compelling descriptions for your artwork, and you will never be out of commission again!

Author Bio:

Arslan Hassan is an electrical engineer with a passion for writing, designing and anything tech related. His educational background in the technical field has given him the edge to write on many topics. He occasionally writes blog articles for Dynamologic Solutions, a software house in Pakistan.