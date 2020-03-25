Entrepreneur Donates to Local World-Class Museum

In a world full of social media, we often find ourselves relying on Instagram and YouTube influencers for the latest trends in art. Yet some of the most influential people might not even be active on social media, yet can have a greater impact on art than any digital influencer. Entrepreneur and longtime supporter of the visual arts, Sam Mahrouq, is a perfect example of this after his recent donation to the Arlington Museum of Art.

The Arlington Museum of Art (AMA), located in the Dallas Fort Worth area, champions art education and community engagement, all while offering world-class exhibits featuring artists such Keith Haring and Pablo Picasso to name a few. However, the museum relies solely on private donations to continue bringing exceptional exhibitions to its visitors.

On February 27, 2020, the Arlington Museum of Art recognized Sam Mahrouq for his donation of $550,000. His generosity single-handedly retired the museum’s mortgage and laid the foundation for AMA’s future growth. In gratitude, Mahrouq received the naming of the AMA’s mezzanine level, comprising three galleries, which will now be known as the Sam Mahrouq Family Gallery.

Sam Mahrouq’s business portfolio includes numerous companies under the Mahrouq Enterprises International brand, including eleven car dealerships, a finance company, and a real estate investment firm. iKON Technologies, a telematics firm in the United States and Mexico, provides innovative technology to the automotive industry. “The Arlington Museum of Art provides wonderful spaces in which everyone can experience art of all types,” said Mahrouq. “Its educational programming gives individuals from every walk of life the opportunity to engage first hand with stimulating fine art. I am proud of everything our museum is doing now and know that its position as a premier arts destination in the region will continue to grow.”

Aside from his donation to the AMA, Mahrouq also made a generous contribution to the University of Texas at Arlington College of Business. “We are helping franchise dealers increase their profitability—and attain customer satisfaction and loyalty in greater numbers,” said Mahrouq. His efforts to support the Dallas Fort Worth community are influencing by helping important area institutions reach their goals so they can also better serve their communities.