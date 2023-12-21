World Renowned Opera Gallery Showcases Sculptor Masters at the Continuum in Miami Beach

Since 2021, the Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences located in Miami Beach, has formed a unique alliance with one of the world’s leading galleries to present hand-picked collections of work by today’s leaders in modern and contemporary art.

Beginning in December this year, in time for Miami Art Week. and running until the end of February 2024, Opera Gallery will showcase the gallery’s most coveted artists in a rotating exhibit of thirteen sculptures by individual contemporary masters from various nations, presenting the latest in artistic expressionism shown within the grounds of the Continuum property. Five artists represented by Opera Gallery, have been hand-picked for their notoriety and prominence within the fine art industry, for a series of installations – both inside the buildings and on the lawns. The sculptures present themes and characters from today’s pop culture, together with abstract designs using mixed media and metals that exemplify brilliance in engineered craftsmanship.

“We are delighted to continue our association with one of today’s most celebrated international galleries,” says Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at the Continuum. “This is the fourth year we are showcasing the very best the fine art world has to offer within the property, adding a world class collection of work by some of today’s most creative masterminds in modern day art. We pride ourselves on representing artistic excellence, and this continued collaboration with Opera Gallery enhances the aesthetic experience at the Continuum for our residents.”

The work by Valay Shende, an Indian sculptor, will be presented inside the Grand Lobby of the Continuum, featuring detailed characters created by stainless steel discs and mixed media that depict popular superhero characters, including Catwoman, Hulk and Spiderman, among other fictional figurines.

Considered as a major representative of the new generation of Iberian sculpture, the work of French artist, Xavier Mascaró, will be presented in the lobby at the Continuum, as well as on the lawns throughout the property. Over the past ten years, his installations and figurative sculptures of cast iron, copper and bronze have become iconic and are regularly exhibited in public spaces and galleries around the world. Mascaro’s giant heads and cross-legged figurines reflect his themes from Spanish art history, coupled with his exploration of universal myths and beliefs based on ancient civilizations.

Manolo Valdés is one of the most internationally established contemporary Spanish sculptors. In both paintings and sculptures, he inflates the figure’s size, abstracting form and minimizing detail, while incorporating roughly applied paint and unusual materials. The timelessness of the image as the axis of the visual experience is the determining factor in his creations. In his works, image and matter are fused in a body of work that wanders between Pop Art and material art, as a continuous search for reinvention. The abstract work of Manolo Valdés will be featured inside the buildings at the Continuum, as well as at select outdoor locations on the property’s grounds.

Dutch sculptor, Pieter Obels, works with Corten steel, yet his works convey light and grace as he bends the steel into extraordinarily delicate and winding shapes. Obels aim is to create totally organic forms with an extreme yet somehow innate sense of plasticity. This sense of a natural rhythm makes his sculptures sit with a total oneness in any natural surroundings. Obels’ sculpture, entitled “Expanding Gestures,” will be featured within the grounds of the Continuum in 2024.

German artist Rotraut, began her early work focused on drawing and painting. Beginning in the 1990s, she shifted to sculpture as her primary medium, with many of her works known as monumental sculptures in bright, primary colors. Rotraut’s sculptures and paintings have been displayed frequently at Art Basel in both Switzerland in the U.S., and many of her works have been sold at auction, including the sculpture UNTITLED which sold for $225,000 at Sotheby’s in 2018. Rotraut’s impressive metallic green sculpture, also untitled, is currently exhibited outdoors at the Continuum, juxtaposed brightly against the foliage of the grounds with an elegance that inspires.

The rotating exhibit presented in partnership with Opera Gallery will be at the Continuum in Miami Beach from December 1st until February 29th, 2024.