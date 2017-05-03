RMG 2017 Spotlight Artists

PAUL BRANDEJS – F335

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Paul Brandejs is an abstract artist who works with acrylic and photography on sculpted canvas. By applying a variety of acrylic techniques to photographic imagery, he combines the best of each medium—the precision of digital photography with the unpredictability and fluidity of paint. Reflecting on his art, Brandejs shares, “My inspiration can come from anywhere. I have been intrigued by the moon and the night sky or the fluid motion of water. Or how the shadows fall to create intriguing shapes in the narrow streets of Florence. I look through the lens of a camera for the abstract in nature. And then I am amazed at their transformation into a new piece of art.”

www.paul.brandejs.name

DWIGHT BAIRD – S413

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Dwight Baird has been painting for over 35 years, evolving from watercolors to acrylics. Today, he paints in a contemporary realism style, combining large, big-brush impressionist strokes and subtle squares juxtaposed with highly defined focal points. His subjects are in constant evolution as he discovers new places and techniques. Baird’s most recent series of works—not just paintings, but also a collection of historical documents—depict the daily struggle in Cuba, a country anchored in the past yet on the verge of dramatic change.

www.dwightbaird.com

VLAD KOROL – F573

Paris, France

Vlad Korol’s passion for photography and image development began in 1979, when his father presented him with a Smena–8 camera. His focus in recent decades has been to capture the natural world in bloom. Through his first multi-part collection, “Flora Criogenica,” Korol exposes hues and tones never before produced as a result of unique development techniques. He continues to refine his process of cryogenically freezing subjects in order to expose and control pure color and form, while allowing this personally constructed palette to evolve through new visual applications and concepts.

http://vlad-korol.com

JUNAID SÉNÉCHAL-SENEKAL – S605

Knysha, Garden Route,

South Africa

Junaid Sénéchal-Senekal creates emotion and awareness with dancing figures, abstract subjects, beloved wild African animals and landscapes, and architectural structures. Exquisitely inventive in graphic technique and color theory, he incorporates his secret silver technique of layering and embossing heavy textures to make his artwork truly distinctive, catching light in the most spectacular ways. Combined with his limited color palette and expressive brushwork, each composition is a expression of movement and tension.

www.jssartgallery.com

DIANE FONTAINE – S221

Gatineau, Quebec, Canada

At nine years old, Diane Fontaine created her first oil painting and began to invent her own characters. After working as an illustrator and exploring different mediums, she eventually discovered a passion for acrylic and began to concentrate her efforts on mixed-media techniques. In her work, Fontaine explores emotions, depth, and movement through shadow, contrast, and extreme light, achieving a balance that is at once exuberant and introspective. Calling her work “a tribute to the goddess, the warrior, and the queen in every woman,” Fontaine explores the femininity and attitude of her characters through shapes, colors, and emotionally strong subjects.

www.fontaineartiste.com

