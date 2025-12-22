Art Week Miami 2025 Review

Art Basel

Vibe: The flagship fair — cosmopolitan, commercial, and huge.

Basel feels like the super bowl of art – and can be overwhelming in its vastness, but it provides moments of joy and wonder throughout. This year was no different, so much to see, so much to ponder, and art that was talked about all through the town. Beeple’s “Regular Animals” installation was a smash hit with it’s not so subtle criticism of celebrity, power and maybe even robots. This is the place where major acquisitions and cultural conversations happen.