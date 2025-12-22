Art Week Miami 2025 Review

If you got the opportunity to be in Miami for art week…lucky you, this is just a review. But if you missed it here’s our quick breakdown of some of our fave fairs!
The Beach
Art Basel
Vibe: The flagship fair — cosmopolitan, commercial, and huge.
Basel feels like the super bowl of art – and can be overwhelming in its vastness, but it provides moments of joy and wonder throughout. This year was no different, so much to see, so much to ponder, and art that was talked about all through the town. Beeple’s “Regular Animals” installation was a smash hit with it’s not so subtle criticism of celebrity, power and maybe even robots. This is the place where major acquisitions and cultural conversations happen.
Untitled
Vibe: Curated, thoughtful, international.
I get excited when I put in the address to the beach in my Uber app. And even more excited when I get to the Untitled tent! It’s all part of the art week experience! Its layout and programming are designed to encourage discovery with depth, making it a favorite for visitors who want art that’s intellectually engaging and globally resonant. I love the feel of this fair and particularly enjoyed the Nest section of the fair which “bridges social and cultural divides within contemporary art”.
Scope
Vibe: Energetic, playful, and often edge-pushing.
Scope brings a youthful, vibrant energy to the Miami art fair scene with experimental contemporary art, immersive installations, and a strong presence of performance and new media work. Less formal than the major fairs, Scope’s atmosphere encourages exploration and interaction.
Wynwood + Downtown
Art Miami
Vibe: A curated, collector-focused atmosphere.
Known for blending accessible presentation with serious content, at Art Miami you can engage with significant historical names as well as discover exciting contemporary work. The fair strikes a balance between commercial dealings and aesthetics, which resonates with seasoned collectors and curious first-time attendees. A busy opening night and lots of sales and networking make this a definite must-attend fair.
CONTEXT Art Miami
Vibe: A curated and discovery-oriented fair.
CONTEXT creates an atmosphere where collectors, curators, and art fans can engage directly with innovative, cutting-edge work — including solo artist presentations, special exhibitions, and fresh projects created just for the fair. A friendlier smaller venue that enables more chats and engagement than some larger fairs.
NADA
Vibe: Vanguard, experimental, discovery-driven.
This is widely known as a hotspot for emerging and experimental art, with a focus on innovative galleries, nonprofit spaces, and artist-run initiatives. It’s less commercial than the big fairs, and often the place where fresh voices and bold curatorial experiments first make their mark. Take your time here and listen to a panel or presentation and enjoy the lovely outside lounge.
Spectrum Miami
Vibe: An artist driven art fair/experience.
Spectrum is an art party. From the Art Theater presentations to Jason Perez’s Street Art booth, this fair blends approachable accessible art with collectors from far and wide. You get to see the whole process here in some cases. Art being made, exhibited, and sold all in one venue. Come and meet all the up and coming artists here.
Red Dot Miami
Vibe: International scope with a strong focus on high-quality gallery presentations.
Red Dot looked great this year, with familiar names and new exhibiting galleries all reporting success. Red Dot had a huge opening night with attendance up all weekend and lots of sales. It celebrated its 20th edition in 2025, making it one of the longest-running and most respected satellite fairs of the week.
It seems like after a slight downturn last year the art market is getting some momentum. Collectors and galleries reported solid engagement all week, particularly in fairs that focus on emerging and mid-career artists. And 2025 continued to solidify Miami’s role as a vibrant, dynamic center of contemporary art and culture each December.