Art Treks: Japan – Tokyo and Hakone

The exhibition traces how Japanese art evolved during a pivotal 20-year period—from 1989 (the end of the Shōwa era) through to 2010—when Japan and the world were undergoing rapid globalization, social shifts and the breakdown of old certainties.

It features the work of over 50 artists from Japan and abroad, examining how artists in Japan engaged with new international currents while also reflecting on Japan’s own history, identity and cultural transformation. As someone who wasn’t that familiar with modern Japanese art this exhibit felt like a crash course. And left me doing my own research on different artists I had just discovered.