Art Treks: Japan – Tokyo and Hakone

Japan is a wonderland of sites, sounds, smells and tastes. But save some time in your day after wandering the temples and shrines to see some truly exceptional art. Recently I had the privilege of exploring Tokyo and Hakone, and discovering some of the art destinations they have to offer.
The National Art Center, Tokyo
The exhibition traces how Japanese art evolved during a pivotal 20-year period—from 1989 (the end of the Shōwa era) through to 2010—when Japan and the world were undergoing rapid globalization, social shifts and the breakdown of old certainties.
It features the work of over 50 artists from Japan and abroad, examining how artists in Japan engaged with new international currents while also reflecting on Japan’s own history, identity and cultural transformation. As someone who wasn’t that familiar with modern Japanese art this exhibit felt like a crash course. And left me doing my own research on different artists I had just discovered.
The exhibition fosters a dialogue between Italy and Japan, between tradition and innovation, between craft and contemporary art. The show highlights the interplay of Italian (Roman) jewellery heritage and Japanese aesthetics—how craftsmanship, design culture and color sensibilities intersect across cultures. For example, the scenography is a collaborative effort between Italian and Japanese studios.
It also emphasises craft: the high-jewellery techniques, the bold gemstone combinations in Bvlgari’s history. All in all a very fun way to discover an iconic brand in an unusual setting, that revealed the truly museum worthiness of this jewelry.
MORI Art Museum
A breathtaking view of Tokyo and a very interesting modern art museum. The exhibit I got to see was:
The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest
July 2 – Nov. 9, 2025
This is the first major survey exhibition of Sou Fujimoto’s architectural career, covering roughly 30 years of his work—from early projects to future-oriented concepts. Fujimoto’s architecture often explores the boundary between nature and the built environment: he uses metaphors like the forest, openness, many layers and ambiguous boundaries.
As a former art school student it was fun to watch his foam core concepts become immense buildings and see his process from start to finish.
Yoyoi Kusama Museum
The exhibition “Fighting Woman / Painting Girl” at the Yayoi Kusama Museum in Tokyo (October 16, 2025 – March 8, 2026) explores two contrasting yet complementary identities in Kusama’s long career: the “fighting woman” and the “painting girl.”
The exhibition assembles early drawings, sculptures from her “Accumulation” phase confronting her fears around sexuality and form, archival documentation of performances and bold fashion projects, along with more recent painting series and 3-D works of girls and flowers. It also includes a world-premiere small mirror room. Check this out if you can tickets are limited and not sold at the door!
teamLab Borderless: MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM
The museum offers a truly immersive digital-art experience. Visitors wander through large, darkened spaces filled with floor-to-ceiling projections, motion-sensors, mirrors, and light installations that respond to movement and presence.
If you’re in Tokyo and you have time, this is well worth visiting — especially if you enjoy light, technology, interactive art and want something different from the standard museum.
The Hakone Open Air Museum
The museum’s location is so lovely — tucked in the mountains of Hakone, one hardly knows where to look first, the art or the scenery.
The sculpture park is large and maze-like with a winding path that trails lead off of. Stay focused and meander through large‑scale works by very famous sculptors (e.g., Henry Moore, Pablo Picasso).
There are indoor offerings as well including the Picasso Pavilion featuring an impressive collection of his works across media in a single museum. There is something here for everyone from children to art aficionados. I keep thinking of this lovely place all the time. It’s well worth the trek!