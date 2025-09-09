A New Home for Discovery at Affordable Art Fair New York City

Since joining Affordable Art Fair New York City (NYC) as Fair Director in 2022, I’ve had the privilege of leading a mission that has been close to my heart, making contemporary art approachable and discoverable. After nearly a decade in the auction and blue-chip gallery world, I wanted to create an environment where collectors could connect with art in a welcoming and transparent way. Each edition of Affordable Art Fair NYC reflects that goal, and this September 17–21, we’re excited to welcome visitors to our new home in the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea.
Why We Moved
Relocating the fair was a decision we made with galleries and collectors in mind. Our previous venue was wonderful, but we wanted to provide more space for exhibitors to show additional works at accessible price points and to offer collectors an even broader selection of artwork to explore. The Starrett-Lehigh Building allows us to expand gallery presentations, accommodate more visitors comfortably, and create a layout that encourages discovery and engagement.
Discover Art
This September, 85 exhibitors will showcase work by over 450 living artists, presenting thousands of artworks priced between $100 and $12,000. Our galleries always bring artists whose achievements may surprise you for the price point of their work.
For example, Peter Peereboom of ART_020, a Dutch artist who has lived in Paris for over 35 years, recently had a solo exhibition at Centre Pompidou. Mauricio Morillas from ARTMIX has had nine of his works recently acquired by Delta Airlines for their Atlanta Sky Club Lounge. Glen Wexler, showing with Fabrik Projects, is a photographic artist whose surreal, cinematic work is part of major collections including LACMA, the George Eastman Museum, and the Palm Springs Art Museum.
We’re also thrilled to present artists whose stories add such richness to the fair. Aimee Hofmann, represented by Local Canvas, navigates life as an artist with a disability and was recently featured in a 2024 Burke Rehabilitation Gala documentary. Marisa Mu of TITS & CO. made history as the first Australian and Queer Woman of Color to present a major exhibition at Gracie Mansion during PRIDE 2025.
At Tourné Gallery, both Madalena Negrone and Llanor Alleyne have had works enter major collections – Negrone’s Origine was acquired by the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, while Alleyne’s Another Poem is now part of the Leslie-Lohman Museum in New York. Philip Greenberg of Upstream Gallery is an award-winning New York Times photographer whose work is in the 9/11 Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Photography, and SF MOMA.
And finally, Pham Luan, represented by Vietnamese Contemporary Fine Art, is the first Asian artist to have a painting in the New York Historical Society, with additional works held in Vietnam’s National Assembly House and the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum. And this is just a few to showcase the caliber of artists we bring to NYC each year. We’re so excited to offer our galleries the chance to present these artists in a new venue as well.
Supporting Emerging Galleries and First Time Collectors
One of the most rewarding aspects of running Affordable Art Fair NYC is seeing new collectors discover the joy of acquiring art. At recent editions, over 77% of exhibitor sales went to clients who were new to that gallery, demonstrating how the fair helps galleries expand their collector base while welcoming those engaging with art in new ways.
To support emerging galleries, I launched our Fellowship Program, which provides resources and guidance to connect new and smaller galleries with collectors. This initiative, along with partnerships with organizations like Cohart, Arts Gowanus, Artplacer, CITYarts, Materials for the Arts, and FIT, allows us to create programming that is both educational and engaging – from hands-on workshops to tools that help visitors visualize art in their own spaces.
Responding to the Collector Market
The art market is evolving. Galleries are increasingly focused on expanding audience reach and cultivating sustainable collector relationships, while collectors are looking for transparency, meaningful engagement, and work that resonates aesthetically and culturally.
Affordable Art Fair NYC is designed to meet these needs. 65% of our visitors report purchasing art at least every 1-2 years, and many are collecting for the first time. By keeping pricing clear, curating thoughtfully, and creating an inviting environment, we ensure that both new and experienced collectors feel confident participating in the market.
Growing Beyond New York
Although Affordable Art Fair is an international brand with fairs in 15 cities worldwide, each edition is shaped by its local audience. In New York, more than 75% of visitors live within the five boroughs, making local relevance a priority.
In 2025, we’re also expanding our Northeast team and launching Affordable Art Fair Boston in October and this past May, the second edition of Affordable Art Fair Austin demonstrated that our model – community-focused, collector-driven, and accessible – resonates in multiple U.S. markets.
Looking Ahead
Moving the NYC fair deeper into Chelsea represents more than just a change of address. It is a strategic decision to provide galleries with more space, collectors with more opportunities to discover work and generate accessibility in the contemporary art market. Personally, it is deeply rewarding to see these choices come to life in a venue that supports our vision as a brand and enhances the collector experience.
ABOUT AFFORDABLE ART FAIR NEW YORK FALL
When you visit Affordable Art Fair New York Fall you’ll find an inspiring and friendly atmosphere where you can browse thousands of original contemporary paintings, sculptures, photographs and prints showcased by a myriad of local, national and international exhibitors.