A New Home for Discovery at Affordable Art Fair New York City

Since joining Affordable Art Fair New York City (NYC) as Fair Director in 2022, I’ve had the privilege of leading a mission that has been close to my heart, making contemporary art approachable and discoverable. After nearly a decade in the auction and blue-chip gallery world, I wanted to create an environment where collectors could connect with art in a welcoming and transparent way. Each edition of Affordable Art Fair NYC reflects that goal, and this September 17–21, we’re excited to welcome visitors to our new home in the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea.

Why We Moved

Relocating the fair was a decision we made with galleries and collectors in mind. Our previous venue was wonderful, but we wanted to provide more space for exhibitors to show additional works at accessible price points and to offer collectors an even broader selection of artwork to explore. The Starrett-Lehigh Building allows us to expand gallery presentations, accommodate more visitors comfortably, and create a layout that encourages discovery and engagement.

Discover Art

This September, 85 exhibitors will showcase work by over 450 living artists, presenting thousands of artworks priced between $100 and $12,000. Our galleries always bring artists whose achievements may surprise you for the price point of their work.