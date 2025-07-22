Review: Santa Fe Art Week 2025

Art Santa Fe
July 11 – 13, 2025
July 10-13, 2025
IFAM 2025 featured approximately 150 master folk artists and cooperatives from 57 countries. Artists achieved $3.88 million in sales, setting an organizational record and underscoring the market’s global economic impact. The market feels like a fun art party and has something for everyone.
IFAM 2025 was a powerful celebration of global folk art—blending cultural exchange, economic empowerment, and creative education in a festive, inclusive atmosphere. With immersive programming and significant sales success, it underscored the potential of folk art markets to transcend commerce and foster connection.
Once Within a Time
June 27, 2025 – January 12, 2026
Once Within a Time is a meandering narrative collage that reimagines Santa Fe as both artifact and stage—a living archive of stories, mythologies, and artistic interventions. Whether discovered within the SITE building or in unexpected local storefronts, each stop offers a glimpse into how personal histories loop into collective memory.
The exhibition foregrounds storytelling—both oral and visual—by pairing contemporary artworks with historical or fictional characters connected to Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico. Many commissions are site-specific, activating the distinctiveness of each venue with immersive installations and narrative encounters
Museum of New Mexico Foundation
Timeless Mucha: The Magic of Line
June 20, 2025 – September 21, 2025
Timeless Mucha: The Magic of Line is a beautifully curated, historically rich retrospective celebrating Mucha not only as an emblem of Art Nouveau, but also as a pioneer in mass‑visual communication. The exhibition’s layout bridges early works and global legacy, making it both informative and immersive. If you can’t make it to Santa Fe, its next stop will be Nelson‑Atkins Museum, Kansas City (April–August 2026).
Organized by the Mucha Foundation, this ambitious show features over 100 works from the Mucha Trust Collection, highlighting Alphonse Mucha’s development—from student drawings and book illustrations to his iconic posters and designs that created the Art Nouveau movement.
And in a fun twist it also explores the 1960s–70s revival of his aesthetic, showing its influence on psychedelic rock posters (e.g., Grateful Dead, Rolling Stones), comic books, and Japanese manga.
Eugenie Shonnard: Breaking the Mold
March 8 – September 1, 2025
“Eugenie Shonnard: Breaking the Mold” marks the inaugural posthumous exhibition of Eugenie Shonnard (1886–1978), a pioneering woman sculptor whose career carved a place for itself in American Modernism—especially within the artistic landscape of the Southwest
Breaking the Mold is a compelling and deeply research-driven exhibition that reclaims Eugenie Shonnard’s place in American art history—especially within the Southwest. It reveals her convergence of European Modernist training with local iconography and forms, and showcases her inventive spirit through material innovation and formal sensitivity.
Georgia O’Keefe Museum
A Circle Nothing Can Break
November 11, 2024 – March 1, 2026
This exhibition begins with a quote from a letter to her future husband Alfred Stieglitz, with Georgia comparing their relationship to “a circle that nothing can break”. This quote shows the importance of one of O’Keeffe’s most evocative motifs—the circle. It surveys key moments in her career when circular shapes and spirals emerge in her abstractions—first in the formative 1910s, and again in her late-period work during the 1970s, after a long hiatus from such themes.
The show features early works created under Alfred Stieglitz’s influence in New York and those from later challenging periods—including post-Stieglitz grief and her late creative revival—offering emotional and formal continuity through this simple but expressive geometric form