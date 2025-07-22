Review: Santa Fe Art Week 2025

Museum of New Mexico Foundation

Vladem

https://www.museumfoundation.org/



Timeless Mucha: The Magic of Line

June 20, 2025 – September 21, 2025

Timeless Mucha: The Magic of Line is a beautifully curated, historically rich retrospective celebrating Mucha not only as an emblem of Art Nouveau, but also as a pioneer in mass‑visual communication. The exhibition’s layout bridges early works and global legacy, making it both informative and immersive. If you can’t make it to Santa Fe, its next stop will be Nelson‑Atkins Museum, Kansas City (April–August 2026).

Organized by the Mucha Foundation, this ambitious show features over 100 works from the Mucha Trust Collection, highlighting Alphonse Mucha’s development—from student drawings and book illustrations to his iconic posters and designs that created the Art Nouveau movement.

And in a fun twist it also explores the 1960s–70s revival of his aesthetic, showing its influence on psychedelic rock posters (e.g., Grateful Dead, Rolling Stones), comic books, and Japanese manga.