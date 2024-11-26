SPECTRUM MIAMI 2024 SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM

A curated group of gentlemen art professionals
Spectrum Miami, now celebrating its 14th year, is where contemporary art meets the extraordinary. Featuring works by over 250 exhibiting galleries and artists, the fair is located adjacent to its sister event, Red Dot Miami, creating a dynamic duo in the heart of Miami’s art scene. Spectrum Miami highlights the vibrant local and global art landscape through special programs and site-specific exhibitions, with participants spanning the Florida region, the U.S., and beyond.
This five-day fair offers an electric atmosphere of discovery and engagement, enhanced by its signature Spotlight Program. This year, the Spotlight honors a curated group of distinguished gentlemen art professionals, celebrating their passion for art and their innovative contributions to the field.
Gerard Frank – Booth 1000
Fort Walton Beach, Florida
https://gerardfrank.art
Gerard Frank is a prominent contemporary artist known for his remarkable blend of realism and impressionism. Frank uses mediums such as oil, acrylics, and mixed media to portray the spirit of metropolitan environments and the subtle nuances of human interaction. His celebrated pieces, such as Directional Glance and Contemporary Times, demonstrate his outstanding ability to depict the interplay of light and shadow, resulting in compelling and immersive situations.
Nikolai Petrov, Art Petrovik – Booth 804
Ontario, Canada
www.artpetrovnik.com
Nikolai Petrov’s wood sculpture exemplifies the artist’s mastery in transforming raw timber into evocative forms. Each piece reflects a harmonious balance between intricate detail and bold, sweeping lines, capturing both the essence of natural elements and the complexity of human emotion. Petrov employs traditional carving techniques, enhanced by a contemporary aesthetic, to create sculptures that resonate with viewers on multiple levels. The use of natural oils highlights the wood’s inherent beauty, allowing light and shadow to play across the surface, adding depth and movement. This artwork not only showcases Petrov’s technical skill but also invites contemplation and connection with the organic world.
Mauricio Malagutti – Booth 1016
Orlando, Florida
www.malagutticreations.com
Malagutti, born in São Paulo, Brazil, is a visual artist renowned for his dynamic three-dimensional artworks. His creations often feature mixed media on wood panels and canvases, incorporating materials such as resin, clay, and wood. Malagutti’s pieces are characterized by vibrant colors, intricate textures, and fluid forms, reflecting his deep understanding of shapes and volumes.
Erick Mota – Booth 1107
Freehold, New Jersey
www.erickmotaart.com
Having a great philosophical and introspective awareness of the human experience, Erick Mota is a visionary artist whose approach to the canvas is propelled by his comprehension of the human experience. With each stroke of the brush, he invites viewers to embark on a trip through the various elements of humanity, diving into the unbridled power of emotions and the influence that culture has on the formation of our characters. Through his art, Mota explores the complexities of the world around him, transcending the bounds of visual expression to produce pieces that serve as powerful testaments to his unrelenting pursuit for knowledge and self-discovery as seen in his piece Alicia.
Russell Scott, Modest Art 88 – Booth 1307
Los Angeles, California
www.modestart88.com
Russell Scott is an innovative artist whose work showcases a unique blend of exploration, style and vibrant colors. His pieces often explore a theme of abstract rhythmic visual experiences that evokes emotions. Utilizing mediums such as acrylic and oil paint. Scott creates compelling visuals like his Super Powers piece that engage and inspire viewers. His dedication to craftsmanship and innovation has earned him recognition in galleries in the US and abroad, making his artwork a distinctive presence in the contemporary art scene.