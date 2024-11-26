SPECTRUM MIAMI 2024 SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM

Spectrum Miami, now celebrating its 14th year, is where contemporary art meets the extraordinary. Featuring works by over 250 exhibiting galleries and artists, the fair is located adjacent to its sister event, Red Dot Miami, creating a dynamic duo in the heart of Miami’s art scene. Spectrum Miami highlights the vibrant local and global art landscape through special programs and site-specific exhibitions, with participants spanning the Florida region, the U.S., and beyond.

This five-day fair offers an electric atmosphere of discovery and engagement, enhanced by its signature Spotlight Program. This year, the Spotlight honors a curated group of distinguished gentlemen art professionals, celebrating their passion for art and their innovative contributions to the field.