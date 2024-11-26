RED DOT MIAMI 2024 SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM

Shining the light on women art professionals
Red Dot Miami, a premier gallery-only contemporary art fair now in its 19th year, will once again be held alongside Spectrum Miami, forming a centerpiece of the highly anticipated annual presentation of top galleries and artists from across the U.S. and the globe. Red Dot Miami highlights the very best of the contemporary art world through special exhibits and engaging programming, showcasing exhibitors, art industry leaders, and select nonprofits and institutions.
The five-day fair offers a dynamic atmosphere of discovery and interaction, including its signature Spotlight Program, a curated focus on cutting-edge galleries selected by the Redwood Art Group curatorial committee, ensuring a unique and inspiring experience for all attendees.
For Red Dot Miami 2024, the spotlight is shining on five women art industry professionals, each with a passion for art and the artists their gallery represents.
Stanek Gallery – Booth 312
Miami, FL
Owner is Katherine Stanek
www.stanekgallery.com
Stanek Gallery is a woman-owned, all-women-run gallery with locations in Miami, Florida and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where 50% of represented artists are also women. Stanek Galley focuses on showcasing contemporary fine art with a dynamic range of established and emerging artists. Katherine emphasizes creating an inclusive space for both seasoned collectors and new art enthusiasts. Stanek Gallery invites collectors and enthusiasts alike to explore pieces that challenge, inspire, and captivate, featuring the works of museum collected artists Moe Brooker and James Brantley.
Galerie Helligkeit – Booth 202
Rosenheim, Germany
Owner is Luciana Mestieri Seidl
https://galeriehelligkeit.de
Helligkeit in German means “brightness” symbolizing the gallery’s focus on illuminating light. Galerie Helligkeit is composed of artists from many countries, present in various art markets, showcasing their diversity everywhere. Luciana’s focus is on emphasizing modern and contemporary works with a clean, bright aesthetic and thought-provoking themes, including the artwork of Barbara De Angelo and Gabriel Veiz. Galerie Helligkeit’s artwork has the marks of being very collectible in 2025.
Gato Gordo Gallery – Booth 310
Miami, FL
Owner is Inna Malostovher
www.gatogordogallery.art
Gato Gordo Gallery focuses on Latin American art, including vivid modern works. Inna Malostovhe’s gallery is well-known for its colorful, vibrant works that combine traditional and modern aesthetics. Gato Gordo Gallery houses a diverse collection of paintings, sculptures, and multimedia works from Miami and Latin America. Despite being Russian by birth, Inna is committed to displaying culturally diverse and emotive items that reflect Miami’s Latin American heritage, including the artworks of Inna M. and sculptor Oscar Martinez.
Hagan Fine Art – Booth 504
Charleston, SC
Owner is Wendy Carlin
www.haganfineart.com
Hagan Fine Art, led by Wendy Carlin, is a prominent Charleston-based gallery celebrated for its captivating curation of American and international artwork. With its Charleston setting, the gallery brings the spirit of Southern charm and global artistry to the forefront. Hagan Fine Art has a wide-ranging collection that includes impressionist and abstract works, including artwork by painter Jaquan Hicks and sculptor Scott Penegar. Hagan Fine Art appeals to both seasoned collectors and new art enthusiasts. The gallery’s selection embodies a deep commitment to artistry, quality, and connection, making it a distinguished stop for those seeking vibrant, meaningful art experiences.
RAG Contemporary – Booth 406
San Francisco, CA
Owner is Alyssa Danielle
http://www.ragcontemporary.com
RAG Contemporary specializes in emerging artists’ contemporary fine art. Alyssa curates pieces with a fresh perspective on modern fine art, works that challenge and engage with current cultural conversations. Focusing on new, innovative pieces, including mixed media, abstract art, and figurative works, the gallery has featured works by Gretchen Röehrs and RS Biggs. RAG Contemporary is very active in supporting emerging artists with workshops, artist talks, and community-driven exhibits.