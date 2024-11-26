RED DOT MIAMI 2024 SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM

Red Dot Miami, a premier gallery-only contemporary art fair now in its 19th year, will once again be held alongside Spectrum Miami, forming a centerpiece of the highly anticipated annual presentation of top galleries and artists from across the U.S. and the globe. Red Dot Miami highlights the very best of the contemporary art world through special exhibits and engaging programming, showcasing exhibitors, art industry leaders, and select nonprofits and institutions.

The five-day fair offers a dynamic atmosphere of discovery and interaction, including its signature Spotlight Program, a curated focus on cutting-edge galleries selected by the Redwood Art Group curatorial committee, ensuring a unique and inspiring experience for all attendees.

For Red Dot Miami 2024, the spotlight is shining on five women art industry professionals, each with a passion for art and the artists their gallery represents.