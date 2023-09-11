Industry One Showcases “This is Life”

Today marks a significant moment in the art world as INDUSTRY One, a first-of-its-kind commission-free gallery based in Portland designed to highlight artists who don’t fit neatly into the traditional art gallery box, introduces its latest showcase “Esto Es Vida” or “This Is Life,” featuring the highly-acclaimed photographer Dorian Ulises López Macías.

Centered in the heart of Portland, at 415 SW 10th Ave, the “Esto Es Vida” exhibition unfolds from Thursday, August 24th to Friday, October 13th, offering a limited time to immerse oneself in its captivating essence.

Since its inception in November 2022, INDUSTRY One has embraced a noble mission—to explore and celebrate diversity and sexuality while giving back to the community and the exceptional artists it showcases. The gallery debuted with a captivating display by the New York-based Black chefs’ collective, Ghetto Gastro. Subsequent exhibitions have featured indigenous Mexican artist Josué Rivas, the dynamic Los Angeles creative studio Object & Animal, and the powerful collaborative showcase between Southern California multimedia artist and graphic designer Madsteez (also known as Mark Paul Deren) and the talented It’s a Living (known as Mexican artist Ricardo Gonzalez), titled “Sentimientos/Sentiments.”

In line with INDUSTRY’s unwavering commitment to unconventional artists and inclusivity, the current exhibition, “Esto Es Vida” or “This Is Life,” adds another significant milestone to the gallery’s journey. This captivating exhibition by Dorian reverently celebrates the essence of each unique soul it captures, unearthing their innate beauty while paying homage to the rich tapestry of Mexico and its vibrant people.

Dorian’s photography masterfully blends conceptual fashion shoots with raw street portraits, creating a distinctive aesthetic that resonates profoundly with our shared humanity. Fearlessly and boldly, Dorian’s lens brings to light the narratives of underrepresented and marginalized communities, including dark-skinned Indigenous, Brown, and Black individuals in Mexico.

Upon entering the exhibition space, visitors embark on an immersive journey, traversing with a rich tapestry of experiences and emotions. The showcase features awe-inspiring, floor-to-ceiling prints that establish an intimate yet monumental connection with each subject. Complementing this visual feast, video projections and evocative scents breathe life into the diverse array of identities on display.

The doors of the exhibition are open to all, welcoming visitors to contribute and support in their own unique ways. Whether through donations or advocacy, INDUSTRY One invites everyone to partake in this transformative experience. If you find yourself in the Portland area, make sure to stop by and be part of this remarkable celebration of art, culture, and the beauty of the human spirit.

