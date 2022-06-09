Click Spotlights Lost Art and Artifacts Through NFTs

This month, Alexandra Fairweather, Director of the John Chamberlain estate, launched her premier NFT art marketplace and editorial destination, Click. Click’s access to never-seen-before archival content and premier art makes an everlasting contribution to the art world, ensuring it lives on digitally and in perpetuity through the permanence of the blockchain.

Through digital collectibles, Click allows the world to celebrate and experience premier bluechip art and never-before-seen video, letters, photos, artwork and more from culture-defining figures in art and culture. Click works with artists and their estates to digitize archives and modernize history through a new medium – NFTs.

Whereas much of NFT culture centers on topical content and fleeting virality, Click makes timeless cultural contributions that create long-term sustainable value. By using NFTs to spotlight iconic artworks, rare or forgotten archives, and boundary-pushing contemporary artists, Click is building bridges between past, present and future generations by way of the blockchain.

As Director of the John Chamberlain Estate, Alexandra drew on her experience carefully cataloging decades of artwork, archives and collectibles. Her unique upbringing in the art world allowed recognize the importance of preserving history and showcasing individuals’ contributions to society. For many estates and foundations, this process is often taken on far too late in an artist’s career, and hundreds, even thousands of pieces need to be located, archived, and placed in a digital storage unit to ensure eternal utility, cultural preservation and value. The cultural treasures of the last 100 years captured on 16mm, slides, letters and other ephemera are disintegrating—they cannot last forever in their physical form. Click’s expertise presents a utility for estates and foundations who wish to digitally archive collections and significant artifacts, but do not possess the technology or funding to do so.

For their inaugural drop this May, Click presents The (Dis)integration, a collection of 888 NFTs (8 unique works with an edition size of 111) that show the personal automobile of a world-renowned artist in disintegration. The NFTs will provide funding to the arts through a partnership with Art21, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring a more creative world through the works and words of contemporary artists.

Holders of The (Dis)integration NFTs will receive access to Click’s elite membership program, thus gaining early access to upcoming NFT drops in partnership with blue chip artists, exclusive programming, artist content, invitations to VIP parties, estate and foundation dinners, and more. Members will also receive a behind-the-scenes look at the inspiration of the inaugural art series and the lost history uncovered with the project.

Click was founded by Alexandra and her team of art and tech gurus. Their mission is to engage the world through art and historic unseen moments digitized into NFTs.

She sits on the board of multiple investment vehicles in the art and real estate spaces. She was recently involved as an executive producer for Maven Pictures’ film A Mouthful of Air, starring Paul Giamatti and Amanda Seyfried. Her expertise in art and culture has segued into a career as both an editor-in-chief of a fashion-lifestyle publication and a filmmaker. Alexandra’s work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Hamptons Magazine, The New York Observer, and Social Life Magazine, including interviews with Katie Ford (Ford Models), Peter Cuneo (CEO Marvel Entertainment), world-renowned artist Cai Guo-Qiang, Broadway star Elaine Stritch, and celebrity restaurateur, Michael Chow.