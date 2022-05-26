Role of CRM in the Art Business

Keeping track of clients in any business is a bit tricky but not impossible. You can use multiple ways to track your clients. What does making a sale take? For sure, it’s a network of people and communication. It’s all about trying to coordinate and communicate more broadly to share your business and win more sales.

An art gallery is a business where dealers organize multiple exhibitions for the artwork. How does a gallery dealer find new clients and keep the current ones? You need a smart solution for this problem. What about a CRM? It can be the solution that creates a focus on what is needed.

Photo by Corinne Kutz on Unsplash

WHAT IS A CRM?

CRM stands for “Customer Relationship Management” and is a software system that helps business owners easily track all communications and nurture relationships with their leads and clients. If you are suffering from business issues like client gathering, a CRM is your support. It is a management tool through which you can gather more information about your clients. It can also simplify communication with your clients.

HOW A CRM CAN HELP AN ART GALLERY?

Are you using spreadsheets to keep track of your clients? If you are doing this then you are limiting your opportunities. Many small galleries aren’t able to invest in a system. Instead of doing double work, get the right CRM software to do some of your work for you.

Unless you have a photographic memory, CRM will help you maintain your contact list, the collector’s interests, what they have purchased in the past, and what they may be interested in purchasing in the future. All consolidated in one place no matter which member of your team interacts with the client.

WHAT FEATURES ARE NECESSARY FOR AN ART GALLERY CRM?

There are multiple systems in the market for your art gallery. The thing is, you have to set your criteria to know which one will work best for you. Here are some must-have features in an art gallery CRM:

1. Filter Contacts

You can’t contact everyone in your contact list for a newly released painting. Not everyone is even interested in this painting. The software will help you to filter your contact list so you can contact and tag only those people that may be interested.

2. Sales & Inventory Invoices

Try a CRM to integrate sales and inventory lists. This way, you can manage your sales and inventory at the same time. And save time and effort while you’re doing it!

3. Calendar Syncing

A good CRM will provide you with an online calendar facility. You will be able to see all the meetings scheduled with your clients. The upcoming tasks and important events will pop up on your screen by using a good CRM system.

4. Ecommerce Options

In an art gallery business, you need to use an e-commerce method for maximizing sales. An image of the artwork along with details gives collectors a virtual means of seeing the work you offer.

5. Mobile Access to System

Running a gallery is as tough as any other retail business. You have to manage different activities simultaneously. A good CRM system will help you do that, even remotely.

6. Personalized Emails

Have you thought about how can you offer discounts to your clients? Marketing your gallery is the solution. How about designing some emails for your clients? A CRM will do this for you. It will design personalized emails and offer discounts to your clients.

7. Data Security

Do you think your business is data safe? To make sure it’s safe, try a CRM in which all the data of your art gallery will be online. The software will check it daily and update you if there is any issues with it.

8. Project Management

No matter, whether the project is large or small, planning is necessary. Searching for the perfect idea for your next exhibition? The right CRM will present ideas for you. The system will manage all your upcoming exhibitions and offer great ideas for sales.

9. Customized Report

When you are running a business, you need to watch every aspect. A regular reporting system can help you track any issues that might arise in the business. The CRM will help you design professional reports for the gallery, giving you insights on problems and how to improve the situation.

10. Sales Record

Keeping the record of clients and business sales is different. Sales are the only way to increase your business value. A CRM will maintain all the previous and upcoming sales records. By viewing this record, you can forecast your business sales for the present and into the future.

11. Website Integration

Want to link your website with the other services? Great idea and CRM software will help you with the task. Your gallery’s clients can contact you easly via the website and more.

12. Immediate Response

When a client calls, you need to respond. It’s a priority. The system will support you in answering your business calls. It will further generate a response message for the client letting them know you will be with them quickly.

WRAPPING IT UP:

A CRM is the most suitable source to establish your relationship with clients. An art gallery needs a system that let’s the dealer maintain existing clients while attracting new clients. The CRM will make it easy to manage multiple business activities. Now, instead of managing tasks manually, you will be able to streamline your processes and manage things efficiently online.

Author Bio:

Basit Ali is a Digital Marketing Manager with many years of experience in the marketing field. He studied various business methods and skills over the past few years. Now, he is helping multiple gym owners through Gym Software for managing the gym and achieving their goals. You can follow Basit Ali on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.