How to Find Your Signature Art Style

I would say no if you asked me if I believe that having your own signature art style is a must before you start selling your personal work. I could then describe how I know hundreds of artists who earn a livelihood selling their work but don’t have a distinctive art style. However, I believe you would remain unconvinced in the end. I believe you still feel that you need to have a distinctive style before selling your work.

So, rather than wasting time attempting to persuade you, I felt it would be easier to teach you how to create a signature step by step in this article. Having one is preferable, and it does aid in selling your work, even if it isn’t a need.

These strategies are developed by trial and error. I’ve read that establishing a personal style takes years, and I’ve never been able to locate a step-by-step guide on how to achieve it. I saw several articles titled “how to develop your own art style,” but none of them truly described how to do so.

They all recommended doing things like drawing for years or finding your inner passion magnet, whatever that is. I suppose it’s sound advice, but I needed something tangible to put into action to get the outcomes I needed. I had to design it myself in the end, but once I did, I had a step-by-step technique that I’ve subsequently used to assist hundreds of artists in establishing their own unique style that suits them and evolves with them as they mature. It works, and all you must do is stick to the instructions.

Here in this article, we will answer your question, “what is my art style” and discuss how to develop your own art style.

HOW TO DEVELOP YOUR OWN ART STYLE

Identify artists, art genres, and art object

So, this is where you start. Choose three of your favorite artists, art genres, or art objects. They may be anybody or anything, and they can be mixed and matched. Three-dimensional art genres, such as sculpture, dolls, or toys, are also acceptable, but at least two of your choices must be two-dimensional styles or artists. You might utilize all three options on different painters who employ various styles, or all three options on distinct creative styles or “isms” such as Impressionism or Mannerism.

The artist you pick should not have a stylistic resemblance to one another, and their styles should be as diverse as possible. Here, we’re trying for variety. The most crucial aspect of this phase is to select artists and genres that you love and appreciate. You must adore whatever you choose, but keep in mind that you only have three options.

Choose one artwork

For many people, this step is the most difficult. Choose one artwork, sketch, or photograph that best depicts the choices you made in step one. Let’s assume you choose Audrey Kawasaki as an example. You’d go for your all-time greatest Audrey Kawasaki painting. Let’s suppose you went for Anime. Choose your all-time favorite personal drawing.

It isn’t easy, I know! There are a lot of fantastic ones to pick from! However, you may only choose one image for each artist, creative style, or 3D element, so no cheating. So, take your time with this phase and select images that you truly adore, images that you would proudly display in your home, and images that you would purchase.

Make efforts to produce personal drawings

Your style will not develop if you do art in your thoughts. You won’t notice much growth if you do art a couple of times a month or fewer. Try to produce your personal works as often as possible. Practicing every day is good, but once or twice a week is ideal.

Keep practicing

How do I know my signature style in art? Strive to improve your expertise. Use your non-dominant hand to draw. Investigate a wide range of topics. Make a huge effort. Work in little increments. Experiment with casual and quick sketching. Practice tightly and slowly. If you’re not sure what you want to do yet, try out as many different methods with your skills as you can.

If you’re planning to attend college art classes or have previously done so, you’ll notice that teachers give exercises in as many different styles as they can stuff into a course. They assume you don’t know who you are as an artist, so they try to steer you in every direction to help you find your own style.

Have a good time

Let go of expectations and have a good time. You limit your view and create a blind spot when you have a specific vision for what you want to achieve. I started to do one thing, then messed it up and came up with something completely different that I loved, and now it is included in my style.

I would have called this a failure if I had adhered to my expectations. When we become more playful and just let art happen, amazing things can happen.

Learn from constructive criticism

It’s a good idea to display your work to people as you’re working on it to get feedback. Request that a friend, family member, or even someone you don’t know well check your work and provide you with constructive criticism. Pay attention to what they have to say and use what you’ve learned to your creativity.

If you show someone your work and think they’re a little two-dimensional, focus on making your art more three-dimensional.

Which elements of this work do you think require improvement? And other questions to be asked from the individuals to improve your work.

Be Patient

What is my art style? Knowing and appreciating who you are as a person will help you find your style. It may seem corny, but being an artist is more than a job or a hobby; it’s a way of life. It will be simpler to create your style if you incorporate art into your daily life and personality into your work, but this will take time.

WHERE DO YOU PUT AN ARTIST SIGNATURE?

On the front of the artwork, the signature is traditionally put in the lower-left corner. A collector or buyer will seek the signature first here. Some painters include their signature in the painting, concealing it behind a shrub or tree, not hindering the artwork.

Developing and displaying your signature style is a fantastic accomplishment. Some artists emerge early in their careers, while others take years to discover their flow and style.

The ideal speed is whatever you need to work at. To tell you the truth, I’m still working on my improvement. Don’t try to push your style; instead, stretch your artistic muscles wherever possible.

Author bio: Karen Mackenzie is a Project Manager at no-log VPN company. Karen also has experience in art projects as a Creative Producer.