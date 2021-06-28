READING

Markowicz Fine Art Gallery Welcomes “Encompass” Exhibit

Markowicz Fine Art Gallery has showcased a wide variety of established international artists including Andy Warhol, Carole Feuerman, Fernando Botero, and Tom Wesselman since they opened their doors in 2010. With locations in Miami, Laguna Niguel, and Dallas, they highlight both well-known and emerging artists to provide their customers with a true art experience, making their gallery a premium destination for art lovers alike. 

Markowicz Fine Art Gallery is excited to announce its “Encompass” exhibition in their Dallas Galley location. Partnering with Bel-Air Fine Art, a prestigious fine art gallery with locations in France, Abu Dhabi, Gstaad, Miami, and Italy, their partnership allows the two galleries to help collectors access a wide range of art from all over the world. 

Lyès-Olivier Sidhoum – “Sweet Inner Sunset”

The exhibition is open to the public at their Dallas location and features exquisite new works from Italian artist Annaluigia Boretto, ‘Annalù’, and French artist Lyès-Oliview Sidhoum, ‘Lyes”. 

Annalù is an Italian artist creating dreamy sculptures that enchant onlookers with her unique incorporation of hyper-realistic splashes of water and bold brilliant colors. She uses elements of nature that appear to be suspended in time, which she achieves by focusing on texture and illusion. She is best known for her glassy, splashing sculptures. 

Lyès-Olivier Sidhoum – “Celestial Invitation”

Lyès is a graffiti artist who has been creating art since the young age of 11 in the streets of Lyon, France. He developed his work through his experiences with travel and meeting other creatives in the graffiti world. His work evokes an “energy that constitutes reality, which today remains a part of the mystery and almost becomes spirituality in a sense.” Lyès uses high-tech technology of fine art archival printing that stops 99/9% of UV rays, through encapsulation to create his pieces. 

The exhibit runs through July 31, 2021. 

Markowicz Fine Art Gallery 

1700 Oak Lawn Ave. Ste. 200

Dallas, TX 75207

Hannah Smith is the Features Editor for Art Business News and Social Media Marketing Manager for Redwood Media Group. With a marketing expertise and passion for writing, editing, and all things social, Smith enjoys working creatively and bringing Art Business News stories to life.

