Bove Jewelers Converts Store Into Art Museum

2020 was a difficult year for the art industry with numerous art museums and galleries around the country closing their doors due to COVID-19. In response to these closures, Bove Jewelers, the premier jewelry store in Chester County, Pennsylvania, has converted its store into an art museum to give their customers a chance to view fine art, while shopping for fine jewelry. The exhibit, which is free for visitors, will remain open through January 11th and showcases original artwork from some of history’s most famous artists, including Vincent Van Gogh, Marc Chagall, Georges Seurat, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Edgar Degas, Erte’, and Andy Warhol.

Bove Jewelers owners and avid art enthusiasts, Bob and Matt Strehlau, have been saddened by the closing of museums and galleries around the country and were inspired to do something about it. The two wanted to provide the beauty of art and spread holiday cheer to their community by creating their own art museum. Bove customers donated pieces from their personal collections to help create the exhibit.

“Art is the perfect way to escape reality, and be pulled into an artist’s world,” says owner Bob Strehlau who has “always drawn inspiration, solace, and peace from art.” Bob hopes that their store can offer people a place to escape reality, after enduring such a challenging year. “This can be the perfect way for people to refresh their mindset as we enter a new year.” Customers will be able to shop fine jewelry while admiring pieces from well-known artists, including Banksy and Dali.

The art exhibit also includes Van Gogh’s painting, “Landscape with Tree,” and Warhol’s painting of John Lennon. The store is following all the precautionary guidelines suggested by the CDC and the exhibit will remain at 50% capacity.