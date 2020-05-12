Meet the Artist: Deb Wight

Q: Introduce yourself – who are you and what do you do?

A: My name is Deb Wight and I am a creator. Art is in my soul, it is my true passion. My artwork is created using glass, which I hand cut myself and form each piece together to develop unique designs. I love experimenting with the layout and seeing how an image can be altered completely when the glass is laid flat or on its side. Once the glass is laid out, it gets placed onto a birch panel where I cover it in a treated copper and then finish with a resin pour. Aside from creating art, I also love doing art shows. Meeting people and seeing those who admire my work is an exciting feeling.

Q: What is your background?

A: I have been an artist for as long as I can remember. My talent developed at a young age and was nurtured through school and into college, where I received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. I’ve experimented with many forms of media over the years: pastels, mosaics, photography, acrylics on canvas, and stained glass. Before creating art full time, I had a real job for 20 years working as a computer programmer, which was creative in a way, but not nearly as fulfilling as being an artist. After being laid off, I was able to dedicate myself to art full time.

Q: How do you work?

A: I work in my studio, which was thoughtfully designed into my home in the Texas Hill Country. Being inspired by nature, we designed the studio to be full of windows. I work standing at my large table every day surrounded by the beauty of Texas.

Q: Which type of art do you most identify with?

A: Contemporary work is my favorite to both create and observe. I am moved by color and design.

Q: What has been your favorite experience so far as an artist?

A: An army base in San Antonio, Texas approached me to construct a work of art ten times the size of anything I have ever created. I developed the piece and today it hangs at the Center for the Intrepid in San Antonio to salute and honor our disabled veterans. It was truly a blessing to create.

Q: Who inspires you?

A: For years, I was inspired by the artists I met during art shows. Recently, an artist, Shima Shanti, has become a huge inspiration to me. Shima is accomplishing a lot and establishing herself in the art world, which inspires me to increase my game. It has become clear to me that I want to be a successful artist and I feel the ambition to make it happen.

Q: What is the best advice you have received?

A: An artist and I were once discussing selling art at shows, something he had been doing for years unlike myself. I was worried about selling and my success, so he advised me was to work large. He said, “you will never sell a $4,000 piece if you never hang one in your booth.”

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: When I’m away from my studio, I can be found doting over my toy poodle, Daisy June. She is truly a member of the family. My husband, Albert, and I have lovingly spoiled her. We both also enjoy entertaining family and friends and we love traveling. Our travels always inspire me to create new and fresh work.