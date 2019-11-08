C. Fodoreanu Opens New Studio to Help At-Risk Youth

Artist-doctor, C. Fodoreanu, has opened his first studio in San Diego with a philanthropic twist. The photographer, who has been taking photos for more than twenty years, has a new creative home in the ARTS DISTRICT located at Liberty Station. A space where locals can meet, explore, shop, dine, create, and buy local art from creatives around the San Diego area.

Fodoreanu discovered his new creative space while on a guided tour of the ARTS DISTRICT and believed it was the perfect opportunity to grow, create, and collaborate with local artists. Stemming from a long line of icon painters, art has always been apart of C. Fodoreanu’s life. He received his first camera at a young age and developed his own unique way of using light and time to create paintings from his photographs.

Although photography is a major part of C. Fodoreanu’s life, he holds an impressive educational background with a BA in Philosophy and Science from UC San Diego and an MD from Harvard Medical School and spends his days as a Kaiser pediatrician in Otay Mesa. His art corresponds to his work by touching on the human condition, the fleeting time, divine intervention, the fragility of life, personal boundaries, play, and intimacy. He “focus[es] on the resilience of urban youth and [is] pleased to be able to give back to support their ongoing education.”

His professional resume is constantly growing, as C. Fodoreanu has also written a few poetry books and several photography projects. In December, he will be showcasing ‘street smart’ – a collection of moving black and white photographs, an ongoing project documenting the unsung heroes of the Southern California suburban streets. Gang violence, divided families, sickness and death are all part of normalcy for at-risk youth from over-tired families. Resilience is easily read on their faces of seven children depicted in the images. Yet their eyes still sparkle afloat.

This is a fundraising exhibition with 50% of the proceedings contributing to an educational fund to support the kids depicted in the photos.

C. Fodoreanu’s photography has been featured in the Harvard Arts and he has participated in selected photography festivals, including Palm Springs Photo Festival, LACP Exposure Weekend, the Harvard Medical School literary magazine Third Space, and The Human Condition of UCSD School of Medicine. C. Fodoreanu has also been selected by Art San Diego 2019 as one of the four Local Talent artists.

The Official Opening of ‘street smart’ will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5-9pm during ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station’s FIRST FRIDAY free monthly art walk.

Meet the Kids and Artist Talk: December 6 @ 7pm.

Cornel/Henry Art

ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station

Studio 205, Second Floor

Barracks 14

2770 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego, CA 92106

https://www.cornelhenryart.com/