Fall Art Preview: 11 Must-see Shows Around the World

EXPO CHICAGO

Sept. 13–17, 2017

Navy Pier, Chicago

expochicago.com

EXPO CHICAGO, an international exposition of contemporary and modern art, has established the city of Chicago as a preeminent art fair destination. Opening the international fall art season each September, EXPO CHICAGO takes place at historic Navy Pier, whose vast vaulted architecture hosts leading international exhibitors presented alongside one of the highest quality platforms for global contemporary art and culture. Dedicated to rigorous and challenging programming, EXPO CHICAGO initiates strategic international partnerships as well as strong institutional relationships with major local museums and organizations to open parallel exhibitions and events.

Get tickets: expochicago.com/tickets

Art San Diego

Sept. 28–Oct. 1, 2017

Wyland Center, Del Mar

art-sandiego.com

Discover Art San Diego, a contemporary art show in the heart of Southern California featuring publishers, galleries, and studios representing over 500 talented, established artists. Now in its ninth year, Art San Diego presents highly acclaimed programming that provides a dynamic experience for attendees, allowing them to view and interact with works by preeminent international artists, experience leading museums “outside the museum walls,” and enjoy exhibitions that showcase the thriving art landscape of San Diego and beyond. The 2017 edition will take place at a new location: the Wyland Center, a 30,000-square-foot gallery-style venue at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, a 340-acre cultural and recreational oasis located just 20 miles north of downtown San Diego.

Get tickets: art-sandiego.com/attend/

PAD London

Oct. 2–8, 2017

Berkeley Square, London, England

pad-fairs.com/london

Set in the vibrant heart of Mayfair, PAD is London’s leading fair for 20th-century art, design, and decorative arts. Inspiring a unique spirit of collecting, PAD epitomizes how modern art, photography, design, decorative, and tribal arts interact to reveal astonishing combinations and create the most individual and staggering interiors. Prominent international galleries from major cities across Europe, North America, and Asia come together to offer an exceptional panorama of the most coveted and iconic works available on the market today.

Get tickets: pad-fairs.com/london/

Frieze London

Oct. 5–8, 2017

Regent’s Park, London

frieze.com/fairs/frieze-london

Frieze London brings together more than 160 of the world’s leading contemporary galleries, showcasing ambitious presentations by emerging and established artists, enhanced by an exceptional program of artist commissions, films, and talks. Highlights this year include curated gallery sections dedicated to discovery and radical feminist practice; Frieze Projects’ nonprofit program featuring commissions from 11 international artists; and for the first time this year, Frieze Sculpture, London’s largest free showcase of major outdoor works in the park’s English Gardens.

Get tickets: friezelondon.seetickets.com/tour/frieze-london

Clio Art Fair

Oct. 19–22, 2017

Wolf Building, New York City

clioartfair.com

Clio Art Fair is a curated fair born with the challenge to launch independent artists and showcase the careers and achievements of already affirmed creative minds. The 2017 edition focuses attention on the kinds of contemporary art and interventions that are being created by independent artists the world over. Without the constraints and usual concerns of the art business, these artists have no set boundaries, using different materials and media to deviate from accepted art practice definitions in the gallery space. The works exhibited seek to foster a dialogue that transcends prescribed geographies, hierarchies, and markets, expanding the opportunities for greater expression of new media and groundbreaking content.

Get tickets: clioartfair.com/program

FAIC

Oct. 19–22, 2017

Grand Palais, Paris

fiac.com

For the 44th edition of the international contemporary art fair, Foire Internationale d’Art Contemporain (FAIC) hosts at the Grand Palais a selection of the most important galleries on the international art scene. The fair reinforces the presence of the leading galleries, covering the modern and contemporary periods, and renews its support for the emerging galleries through a 2017 promotion of the Lafayette Sector, which is sure to surprise by its freshness, diversity, and relevance. On Site presents sculptural works and installations, and the Outside the Walls exhibition takes place in the most emblematic Parisian venues: the Jardin des Tuileries, the Eugène Delacroix National Museum, and the Place Vendôme.

Get tickets: fiac.com

SOFA

Nov. 2–5, 2017

Navy Pier, Chicago

sofaexpo.com

The Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design (SOFA) Fair is the premier gallery-presented art fair dedicated to three-dimensional art and design. Critically acclaimed and continuously running since 1994, what distinguishes SOFA from other top art events is its focus on three-dimensional artworks that cross the boundaries of fine art, decorative art, and design. SOFA is noted for its exceptional presentation, with an elite selection of international dealers presenting for sale one-of-a-kind masterworks in handsome, custom-designed gallery exhibits. With a strong educational emphasis, SOFA includes an acclaimed lecture series and special exhibits exploring the artworks on view and surveying new trends in the art world.

Get tickets: sofaexpo.com/visit

Paris Photo

Nov. 9–12, 2017

Grand Palais, Paris

parisphoto.com

Paris Photo, the first international fair dedicated to the photographic medium, is a must-see for collectors, professionals, artists, and art lovers. Paris Photo focuses on the diversity and quality of the artists and works presented and proposes an ambitious and demanding public program. More than 180 galleries and publishers in three sectors present a complete panorama of the history of photography, from historical and modern works to contemporary creation, from rare and limited editions to the previews of artists’ books. Paris Photo offers its visitors the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of the photographic medium through exhibitions, prizes, signing sessions, events, and series of discussions animated by artists, curators, critics, and guest historians.

Get tickets: parisphoto.com/en/visitor-information

Spectrum Miami

Dec. 6–10, 2017

Arts & Entertainment District, Miami

spectrum-miami.com

Spectrum Miami, a curated contemporary art show featuring established artists, galleries, and publishers from around the world, has become an integral part of Miami Art Week. Located in the heart of Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District, this renowned event attracts art aficionados, collectors, and industry buyers by the tens of thousands. In addition to presenting specially curated programs showcasing exhibitors, art industry professionals, and select nonprofits and institutions, Spectrum Miami hosts ArtSpot Miami Art Show, a stand-alone event inside the show that presents carefully selected modern, contemporary, and cutting-edge galleries with strong curatorial programs and their represented artists.

Get tickets: spectrum-miami.com/attend

Red Dot Miami

Dec. 6–10, 2017

Arts & Entertainment District, Miami

reddotmiami.com

A modern and contemporary art show exclusively for galleries, Red Dot Miami features 75+ international galleries representing emerging and established artists and draws tens of thousands of attendees. Now in its 12th year, Red Dot Miami is the leading satellite show during the electric Miami Art Week, playing a key role in nurturing and strengthening Miami’s art scene with an agenda that includes Art Labs, Spotlight Galleries, and Art Talks, all informed by a common curatorial theme. The 2017 theme is [IMPACT]: Art not only reflects society but also influences it. From individual creative explorations to large-scale exhibitions seen by millions, the impact art has on all is immeasurable.

Get tickets: reddotmiami.com/attend

Art Basel Dec. 7–10, 2017

Miami Beach, Miami

artbasel.com/miami-beach

At Art Basel, leading galleries from North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa show significant work from the masters of modern and contemporary art as well the new generation of emerging stars. Paintings, sculptures, installations, photographs, films, and editioned works of the highest quality are on display in the main exhibition hall. A driving force in supporting the role that galleries play in nurturing the careers of their artists, Art Basel frequently expands its platforms to include the newest developments in the visual arts. Ambitious large‐scale artworks, films, and performances become part of the city’s outdoor landscape at nearby Collins Park and SoundScape Park.

Get tickets: artbasel.com/miami-beach/at-the-show

Save