An eclectic collection of sculptures and abstract works presented by the acclaimed South Florida gallery and Iranian artist forms a signature exhibition at the luxury residences.
Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences in Miami Beach, continues its collaboration with today’s leading galleries and artists, as part of its world-class series of art programming taking place annually during Miami Art Week.
Presenting a premier collection of works by today’s leaders in modern and contemporary art, Continuum has formed an exclusive partnership with Miami’s acclaimed Avant Gallery to showcase a total of 21 hand-picked pieces of art, curated by the gallery’s founder, Dmitry Prut. Beginning on November 30th this year and running until February 12, 2027, a signature exhibit by some of today’s world-renowned artists will be shown within the lobby areas of both Continuum North and South towers. A total of five artists will be represented by Avant Gallery—chosen for their prominence within the contemporary art industry—each exhibiting a series of abstract paintings and sculptures using acrylics and fine metals that exemplify excellence in craftsmanship. An established independent artist from Iran will also add to the collection of works being exhibited at the property.
“We are pleased to form a unique partnership with one of South Florida’s most esteemed galleries,” says Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at Continuum. “On an annual basis, we like to showcase the very best the fine art world has to offer within the property, as part of our cultural programming for residents. Avant Gallery has brought a world class collection of works by a truly international and eclectic group of artistic talent. We strive to support local galleries that represent excellence from the art world, and this exclusive collaboration with Avant Gallery is a great way to kick-off Miami Art Week and the new Winter season for our Continuum residents.”
The five artists chosen by Avant Gallery featured in the Continuum exhibit include the late Ernest Trova from the U.S. presenting nine sculptures; Gabriela Noelle, a Cuban-American artist presenting one sculpture; Will Kurtz from the U.S. presenting two sculptures; Marcos Anziani, a Dominican-American artist presenting one painting, and Chase Lock from the U.S. presenting one painting. Rebecca Setareh, an independent artist from Iran, will present a total of seven sculptures in the North Tower lobby of Continuum.
The entire collection of art presented by Avant Gallery and Rebecca Setareh at Continuum will be available for sale throughout the 11-week period.
Artists In Residence
Collections by the late American artist Ernest Trova fall in to the modern historic genre of figurative art – with tabletop sculptures exemplifying the human form in stainless steel. Starting as a painter for the first 14 years of his career, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Ernest Trova was among the most widely acknowledged sculptors working in the United States, heralded by the New York Times as “among the best of contemporary American sculptures,” and throughout those decades, examples of his art were prominently displayed in dozens of major museums including the Museum of Modern Art, and the Whitney Museum of American Art.
Will Kurtz practiced as a landscape architect for 25 years throughout the United States and Canada. It wasn’t until he was in his mid-thirties that he began creating art as a self-taught artist. Eventually his passion for art superseded landscape architecture, and he moved to New York at the age of 50 to attend graduate school at the New York Academy of Art. The artist has said how newspaper has been his medium of choice because it gives a raw, imperfect, ephemeral quality that reminds us that we are only here on this Earth for a short while. Will Kurtz has had several solo and group shows in New York, Miami, Paris and Belgium, and his works appear in many prominent collections worldwide.
Cuban-American artist Gabriela Noelle creates playable art and interactive objects inspired by childhood. From functional pieces like indoor swings to 3D sculptures in public spaces, all pieces inspire the viewer to see the world through the eyes of a child. Gabriela views her work in lucite, mixed media and textiles as a practice in preservation, serving to document our time on earth for future generations. Her recent exhibitions and collaborations include Just Phriends for Joopiter at Perrotin Gallery, the Toadstool Project at the Louis Vuitton Fondation Library, and Book Friends for the ICA Museum in Miami’s Design District.
Dominican-American artist Marcos Anziani is rooted in lyrical abstraction and gestural expressionism. Anziani’s paintings unfold in sweeping strokes, radiant fields of color, and intuitive forms that surface and dissolve across the canvas. Figures emerge not as fixed portraits, but as flickers of memory, emotion, and movement. Anziani has exhibited internationally in New York, Miami, Mexico City, and Moscow, and is held in private collections worldwide.
American artist Chase Lock is an expressionist artist whose primary medium is oil painting. Born in Minot, North Dakota, Lock developed an early passion for art alongside his involvement in motocross racing. Growing up in rural America, he found an unconventional creative outlet in graffiti, using freight trains as moving canvases that carried his work across the country. Lock’s work has been featured in prominent projects and corporate collections, including that of Red Bull, Microsoft, Ducati and Amazon.
Independent Iranian artist Rebecca Setareh trained in Europe, and is known for creating powerful sculptural forms that blend nature with timeless symbolism. Early acclaim came with her piece The Peacock, which was awarded first prize from Dr. Gandji, then Iran’s Minister of Education, and she received a second prize in a national competition juried by Prime Minister Hoveida and Queen Farah Diba Pahlavi. Rebecca’s work, exhibited widely, is celebrated for her signature integration of bronze and natural stone. These sculptures balance strength and delicacy, evoking surreal dreamscapes and profound emotional responses.
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About Avant Gallery
Founded in 2007, Avant Gallery is known for its forward-thinking approach to contemporary art. With an emphasis on accessibility and innovation, the gallery represents an international roster of established and emerging to mid-career artists. www.avantgallery.com
About Continuum
Located at the southernmost tip of Miami Beach, Continuum is an iconic luxury oceanfront residential community in the historic South of Fifth neighborhood. For nearly two decades, it has set the standard for contemporary resort-style living, offering world-class residences, exceptional amenities, and a lifestyle defined by comfort, serenity, and sophistication. www.ContinuumSB.com