Artists In Residence

Collections by the late American artist Ernest Trova fall in to the modern historic genre of figurative art – with tabletop sculptures exemplifying the human form in stainless steel. Starting as a painter for the first 14 years of his career, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Ernest Trova was among the most widely acknowledged sculptors working in the United States, heralded by the New York Times as “among the best of contemporary American sculptures,” and throughout those decades, examples of his art were prominently displayed in dozens of major museums including the Museum of Modern Art, and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Will Kurtz practiced as a landscape architect for 25 years throughout the United States and Canada. It wasn’t until he was in his mid-thirties that he began creating art as a self-taught artist. Eventually his passion for art superseded landscape architecture, and he moved to New York at the age of 50 to attend graduate school at the New York Academy of Art. The artist has said how newspaper has been his medium of choice because it gives a raw, imperfect, ephemeral quality that reminds us that we are only here on this Earth for a short while. Will Kurtz has had several solo and group shows in New York, Miami, Paris and Belgium, and his works appear in many prominent collections worldwide.

Cuban-American artist Gabriela Noelle creates playable art and interactive objects inspired by childhood. From functional pieces like indoor swings to 3D sculptures in public spaces, all pieces inspire the viewer to see the world through the eyes of a child. Gabriela views her work in lucite, mixed media and textiles as a practice in preservation, serving to document our time on earth for future generations. Her recent exhibitions and collaborations include Just Phriends for Joopiter at Perrotin Gallery, the Toadstool Project at the Louis Vuitton Fondation Library, and Book Friends for the ICA Museum in Miami’s Design District.

Dominican-American artist Marcos Anziani is rooted in lyrical abstraction and gestural expressionism. Anziani’s paintings unfold in sweeping strokes, radiant fields of color, and intuitive forms that surface and dissolve across the canvas. Figures emerge not as fixed portraits, but as flickers of memory, emotion, and movement. Anziani has exhibited internationally in New York, Miami, Mexico City, and Moscow, and is held in private collections worldwide.