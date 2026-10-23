What Makes Something Worth Saving? Rob Strati’s Broken Plates Ask a Bigger Question

That relationship between an object and the meaning we give it is also what makes Strati’s work an interesting example of upcycling – not simply as an environmentally conscious practice, but as a reconsideration of value.

Upcycling usually means taking something destined to be discarded and turning it into something useful or desirable. Strati pushes the concept further. He asks what happens when the discarded thing is not merely reused but reinterpreted.

The broken plate does not return to its original function. Strati does not repair it so that it can once again sit on a dinner table. Instead, the break becomes part of its new identity.

Strati has seen this firsthand when teaching workshops at museums and schools. People will sometimes approach him afterward to tell him about plates they have broken and say that they now have an idea of what they could do with the pieces instead of throwing them away.

At the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum in Savannah, he led a workshop using torn pieces of paper with different graphics. What was intended to be a 30-minute exercise stretched toward an hour as participants became absorbed in connecting images that initially appeared unrelated, and were inspired by seeing what other people were creating.

For Strati, there was something important about using material that wasn’t precious.

“There is a combination of fun and freedom, along with a few constraints, that allows people’s imaginations to move in directions they might not otherwise have considered,” he says.

That same idea runs through Service. The broken plate is not valuable because it is intact or rare. Its value comes from what it carries with it — the history of the object, the imagery it contains and the new meaning Strati gives it.

With the United States recently celebrating its 250th anniversary, Strati’s references to American history have an especially timely context. His use of historical dates and language gives the work a particularly relevant context. Rather than presenting a straightforward interpretation of American history, Service reflects on how the ideals of the nation were formed, how they are upheld, and how they fracture over time.