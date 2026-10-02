In the Spotlight: Meet Spectrum Chicago’s Spotlight Recipients

Every art fair has discoveries—the artists and galleries whose work makes you stop, look again, and want to know more. At the inaugural Spectrum Chicago, a select group of exhibitors has been chosen for the fair’s Spotlight Program, recognizing distinctive artistic voices, compelling bodies of work, and presentations that promise to make an impression.

Selected from among Spectrum Chicago’s participating exhibitors, this year’s Spotlight recipients represent a range of mediums, styles, and perspectives. What connects them is a commitment to their practice and work that invites conversation, curiosity, and connection.

As Spectrum Chicago prepares to open its doors at THE MART, Art Business News introduces the artists and galleries selected for the 2026 Spectrum Chicago Spotlight Program—and offers a closer look at the creative voices behind the work.