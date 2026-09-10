The Cost of Creating: How Artists Can Protect Their Margins Without Compromising Their Work

Know the Real Cost of Every Piece

It sounds obvious, but many artists know approximately what they spend on materials without knowing what it actually costs to produce an individual work.

You should be able to estimate how much of each necessary material goes into a piece. I’m a glass artist, for example, and when I create a work, I track expenses ranging from the glass itself to kiln operation.

Without understanding your costs at the individual-piece level, it’s difficult to price accurately—or recognize when your margins are slipping.

Start with a basic spreadsheet. It doesn’t have to be perfect. The important thing is to develop the habit of tracking costs. Over time, your estimates will become more accurate.

Once you begin tracking by piece, size, or product line, patterns emerge. You may discover that certain types of work are considerably more expensive to produce than others. You may even find that something that sells well isn’t particularly profitable.

You’ll also begin to see which premium materials genuinely add value to your work and which may not justify their cost. That information can help you make better creative and business decisions.

Standardize Where It Makes Sense

One of the easiest ways to reduce waste is to eliminate unnecessary variation.

Artists often stock multiple sizes, surfaces, colors, substrates, and specialty materials because they want maximum creative flexibility. That may be manageable when costs are stable and cash flow is strong, but excessive inventory can quickly become expensive.

Standardization doesn’t mean making generic work. It means identifying formats that make sense for the way you create and sell.

A painter, for example, may discover that three or four canvas sizes account for most sales. A glass artist may find that several forms make up the majority of their production.

There are operational benefits as well as financial ones. Standard sizes simplify ordering and storage, make pricing more consistent, and allow you to purchase frequently used materials in larger quantities when doing so makes financial sense.

The goal isn’t to standardize your creativity. It’s to standardize the parts of your operation that don’t need to be complicated—leaving more time and energy for the work itself.

Buy in Bulk—Selectively

Buying in bulk can reduce your per-unit costs, but only if you’re buying materials you know you’ll use.

Inventory isn’t a bargain if it deteriorates, becomes obsolete, sits unused, or consumes cash you need elsewhere in your business.

Cash flow is particularly important for artists building their businesses. Money tied up in six months’ worth of supplies isn’t available for studio rent, shipping, marketing, fair participation, or other expenses.

Reserve bulk purchases for essential materials you use consistently and predictably. More specialized supplies can often be budgeted and ordered on a project-by-project basis.

The lowest unit price isn’t always the lowest overall cost.