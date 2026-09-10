Reimagining Willem De Kooning’s Legacy Through Dance And Immersive Digital Art

Known for its immersive art installations and multi-sensory experiences featuring works from curated artists’ around the globe, The Canopy at 900 North Michigan Shops has collaborated with the Art Institute of Chicago and The Joffrey Ballet to bring works inspired by Willem de Kooning beyond museum walls.

Excavation of Movement offers a new interpretation of de Kooning’s artistic style, translating the energy, lines and brush strokes found in his work into movement, choreography and digital media. Rather than recreating his paintings, the project interprets the art visually and considers how de Kooning’s work might be experienced when its brushstrokes are transformed into the movements of the human body.

Dancers from The Joffrey Ballet performed choreography inspired by de Kooning’s expressive line work and physicality in front of his artwork at the Art Institute of Chicago. Their performance was captured on film and transformed into a ten-panel digital work designed specifically for The Canopy’s 190 feet of LED screens, resulting in an immersive interpretation of Abstract Expressionism that moves the viewer’s experience beyond the traditional canvas.

As the dancers move across the expansive digital screens, the gestures and lines associated with de Kooning’s work take on a new physical dimension, allowing visitors to consider not only what they are looking at, but also how the artist himself moved while creating it.

For Adrian Stein, resident artist of The Canopy and co-founder of the immersive digital art and design studio Haze Labs, exploration of movement is the key connection between de Kooning’s work and digital media.

“Abstract Expressionism is a way to understand the medium of painting through the strokes and qualities of the paint,” Stein said. “Willem de Kooning incorporated his physical movements into his work, informing the way he painted, and how we view it. I felt the only right way to interpret this was through dance, the ultimate form of movement-art”