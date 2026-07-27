THE PLASTIC-COVERED COUCH AS CONTEMPORARY ART

At first glance, it’s instantly recognizable: a living room couch wrapped in clear plastic. For generations of Black families, the plastic-covered sofa has been a familiar symbol of care, preservation, and pride—a piece of furniture protected because it was meant to last.

Now, that everyday object has been transformed into a work of contemporary fiber art.

Protect Our Piece reimagines the iconic couch as a living archive of Black culture, with 19 hand-crafted elements stitched across its surface celebrating history, identity, and community. From Black Joy and HBCUs to Black-owned businesses, Black beauty, African American Vernacular English, banned Black books, and Juneteenth, each textile element represents a facet of Black life that has shaped American culture while inviting viewers to consider what deserves to be remembered and preserved.

The project debuted at Chicago’s Juneteenth Freedom Market in June 2026, where visitors were encouraged not only to view the work—but to sit on it, explore its details, and contribute their own ideas about the stories, traditions, and achievements that should be carried forward.

Rather than presenting history as something fixed behind glass, Protect Our Piece invites participation. The installation blurs the line between sculpture, storytelling, and community engagement, transforming a familiar household object into a gathering place for reflection and conversation.