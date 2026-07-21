MEET THE ARTIST: OLGA LAVROVA

Olga Lavrova was selected by Art Santa Fe’s curatorial team as one of this year’s Spotlight recipients. Art Business News was intrigued and wanted to know more about this contemporary artist whose work is inspired by the beauty of nature, the emotional power of color, and the timeless connection between people and their environment. Originally trained in classical artistic techniques, Lavrova has developed a distinctive visual style that blends technical precision with expressive creativity.
Art Business News: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?
Olga Lavrova: I guess I think of myself as an observer of life, fascinated by everything around me. I am more attracted to things of a quiet, pensive nature. As an artist I want to highlight the intricacy and poignancy of feelings in quiet moments that are often missed in the fast-paced, overwhelming reality of modern day. I feel that through appreciating the depth and preciousness of seemingly routine and simple things, whether they concern people or nature, we become more compassionate and more humane. My goal as an artist is to inspire my viewers to pause, reflect, think and connect with these feelings.
ABN: What is your background?
OL: I was born in Moscow, Russia, and my family moved to California when I was in my early teens. I had a conventional upbringing, focused strongly on good education, and I did not allow myself to step away from that path until later in life. After getting my degree in Mathematics/Economics, I built a solid career in audit and compliance. At some point I went back to Moscow for several years and that’s when I started taking painting lessons with an artist whose work I admired. After some time, painting consumed me and I felt that I found my true purpose. In the summer of 2021, I came back to California and decided to focus full time on my art. Since then, I have exhibited at shows mostly in Southern California and was once selected by the city of Encinitas Visual Arts Program curators to hold a two month-long exhibit at the City Hall. Since I was not always an artist, there’s still a part of me that’s in disbelief when my work gets high praise and recognition, and I am so grateful for all the support I receive that keeps me motivated.
ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?
OL: I only paint once I become obsessed with a certain idea and the feeling builds up. For me, depth and intensity of emotion when working on a piece is essential to creating something worthy. At the same time, I dislike grandiose, loud, direct images and I spend a lot of time developing the right way to say what I want to say in a quiet, subtle way. In my paintings, the atmosphere, the feeling, is first and foremost, so I have to really channel that into my work. Because of this, my work is very susceptible to changes in my emotional state. Sometimes I can go up to a couple of months without painting anything and then go on a spree and paint a lot in a very short period. It can be a real nuisance, especially if I have a show coming up soon and want to bring new work, but I just can’t force it.
ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?
OL: I can’t really say that there are any particular ones that inspire me. I just do my own thing the way I feel it. In my work I am more inspired by people, nature, and events. I do admire a lot of artists though – old masters, as well as contemporary. I (embarrassingly) just recently, discovered Caspar David Friedrich and was stunned by how much his work resonated with me. I also love discovering new favorites at art shows I go to and am a proud owner of several pieces by fellow artists. My current obsession is Gia Chikvaidze – his work just transports you to another world.
ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?
OL: I can’t really say that there are any particular ones that inspire me. I just do my own thing the way I feel it. In my work I am more inspired by people, nature, and events. I do admire a lot of artists though – old masters, as well as contemporary. I (embarrassingly) just recently, discovered Caspar David Friedrich and was stunned by how much his work resonated with me. I also love discovering new favorites at art shows I go to and am a proud owner of several pieces by fellow artists. My current obsession is Gia Chikvaidze – his work just transports you to another world.
ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?
OL: Don’t dwell on failed pieces. Forget it and move on. Even the best artists can’t create a masterpiece every time. (Is it actually true? I still kinda suspect they can..)
ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?
OL: On the road across the states, in my yard watching birds, lizards and whatever else makes its way in, or on a couch with my family, dog, book, wine, playing video games, etc.
ABN: What did exhibiting at Art Santa Fe 2026 mean to you?
OL: A lot! Testing new waters, meeting people, expanding my presence, gaining more visibility. This was my first time at Art Santa Fe, but I loved all the other ones I’ve been to in the series, so I am very excited to add a new one to the list.
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To learn more about Olga Lavrova, please visit:
Website: https://olga-lavrova.square.site/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Olga_Lavrova_Art