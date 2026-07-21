MEET THE ARTIST: OLGA LAVROVA

ABN: What is your background?

OL: I was born in Moscow, Russia, and my family moved to California when I was in my early teens. I had a conventional upbringing, focused strongly on good education, and I did not allow myself to step away from that path until later in life. After getting my degree in Mathematics/Economics, I built a solid career in audit and compliance. At some point I went back to Moscow for several years and that’s when I started taking painting lessons with an artist whose work I admired. After some time, painting consumed me and I felt that I found my true purpose. In the summer of 2021, I came back to California and decided to focus full time on my art. Since then, I have exhibited at shows mostly in Southern California and was once selected by the city of Encinitas Visual Arts Program curators to hold a two month-long exhibit at the City Hall. Since I was not always an artist, there’s still a part of me that’s in disbelief when my work gets high praise and recognition, and I am so grateful for all the support I receive that keeps me motivated.

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

OL: I only paint once I become obsessed with a certain idea and the feeling builds up. For me, depth and intensity of emotion when working on a piece is essential to creating something worthy. At the same time, I dislike grandiose, loud, direct images and I spend a lot of time developing the right way to say what I want to say in a quiet, subtle way. In my paintings, the atmosphere, the feeling, is first and foremost, so I have to really channel that into my work. Because of this, my work is very susceptible to changes in my emotional state. Sometimes I can go up to a couple of months without painting anything and then go on a spree and paint a lot in a very short period. It can be a real nuisance, especially if I have a show coming up soon and want to bring new work, but I just can’t force it.

ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?

OL: I can’t really say that there are any particular ones that inspire me. I just do my own thing the way I feel it. In my work I am more inspired by people, nature, and events. I do admire a lot of artists though – old masters, as well as contemporary. I (embarrassingly) just recently, discovered Caspar David Friedrich and was stunned by how much his work resonated with me. I also love discovering new favorites at art shows I go to and am a proud owner of several pieces by fellow artists. My current obsession is Gia Chikvaidze – his work just transports you to another world.