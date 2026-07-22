MEET THE ARTIST: LORETTA RIETH

ABN: What is your background?

LR: Well, from a very young age, creating art felt integral to my “being”. I remember an art class in second grade – I must have been six? – working on, of all things, an orange ink block print of a lion – and being so consumed – that I almost peed my pants.

Moving forward, a Santa Barbara artist who tutored children in oil painting, lived in my neighborhood. I began classes with her at age ten, and I have to say that I gained most of my oil painting knowledge from several years of her instruction – and I still use this today.

My artistic journey took a bit of a back seat to college and a 30-year career. As that career winded down, I attended OTIS College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, studying Graphic Design to obtain a more studied art foundation.

In 2021, I moved from Los Angeles to Tucson, where I discovered an amazing artistic community, as well as a new home and environment to create within.

ABN: What is your creative philosophy and how does that impact your art?

LR: I attempt to honor, in an oil painting, the indescribable beauty that myself and others find in the world.