MEET THE ARTIST: LORETTA RIETH

First-time exhibitor at Art Santa Fe, Loretta Rieth is a contemporary artist whose work celebrates the beauty, energy, and emotional resonance of the natural world. Art Santa Fe put the spotlight on Rieth as one of its Spotlight recipients and it’s easy to see why her landscapes got attention. Rieth creates paintings that invite viewers to experience nature beyond simple observation. Her artwork reflects a deep appreciation for landscapes, flora, and the ever-changing interplay of light, atmosphere, and season.
Art Business News: Introduce yourself – who you are and what your vision as an artist is?
Loretta Rieth: I am Loretta Rieth, a solo artist. I was born and raised in Southern California and moved to Southern Arizona in 2021. My artistic vision, and my creative motivation, comes from an intrinsic desire to capture the beauty of nature, physical spaces, and human form.
ABN: What is your background?
LR: Well, from a very young age, creating art felt integral to my “being”. I remember an art class in second grade – I must have been six? – working on, of all things, an orange ink block print of a lion – and being so consumed – that I almost peed my pants.
Moving forward, a Santa Barbara artist who tutored children in oil painting, lived in my neighborhood. I began classes with her at age ten, and I have to say that I gained most of my oil painting knowledge from several years of her instruction – and I still use this today.
My artistic journey took a bit of a back seat to college and a 30-year career. As that career winded down, I attended OTIS College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, studying Graphic Design to obtain a more studied art foundation.
In 2021, I moved from Los Angeles to Tucson, where I discovered an amazing artistic community, as well as a new home and environment to create within.
ABN: What is your creative philosophy and how does that impact your art?
LR: I attempt to honor, in an oil painting, the indescribable beauty that myself and others find in the world.
ABN: Which artist(s) inspire you?
LR: At risk of sounding ridiculously cliché, Georgia O’Keeffe. Understanding her creative approach – from written and film biographies – is inspiring. Another would be Wayne Thiebaud, who absolutely masters whimsical hyperrealism.
ABN: What is the best advice you have ever received?
LR: Artistic advice? “When an oil is finished, you will know it”
ABN: When you are not creating art, where can we find you?
LR: When I’m not in Tucson creating art, you can find me on Western ski slopes or the Japanese Alps.
ABN: What did exhibiting at Art Santa Fe 2026 mean to you?
LR: I’m new to Art Santa Fe, so I drove from Tucson filled with curiosity. It was exciting to meet all those attending this event, and to get to know the creative community exhibiting here.
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To learn more about Loretta Rieth, please visit:
Website: http://www.lorettarieth-art.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lorettarieth_art/