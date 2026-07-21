MEET THE ARTIST: ELLEN GONZALES

ABN: What is your background?

EG: I have always loved the arts and creating. I took a few art classes in high school and college, but I did not pursue art as a career until 2020. Even then, I only took it on full-time in the last four years, which coincided with my decision to homeschool my two teens. I wanted to grow and refresh my technique, as I had a lot of vision but lacked confidence in the execution. So, I signed up for the Mastery Program at the Milan Art Institute, where I built the technical foundation, my work stands on now.

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

EG: My philosophy is that we are all created for a purpose. No matter our history or circumstance, we can grow and bloom. I paint mostly florals because they can convey so much. What’s funny is my mom decorated all of our homes in florals (stenciling them on most walls) and I swore I would never have florals in my house. Now it’s the majority of what I paint… interesting. I love that painting can say so much without using any words. My hope is that when someone walks up to my paintings, they feel something: hope, love, encouragement, or a sense of joy. That they would experience them and then of course take it home.

I write scriptures, words of encouragement, or positive quotes into the ground of the canvas. Sometimes I collage old hymns, or different textures. Then gold leaf. The oil goes on top of all of it. You can’t see most of it in the finished piece. That’s the point. The words are still there, holding the surface up. What’s buried is still bearing weight.