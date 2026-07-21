MEET THE ARTIST: ELLEN GONZALES

Ellen Gonzales is an Arizona based artist whose work celebrates the beauty, spirit, and symbolism of the natural world. Through expressive paintings inspired by birds, wildlife, florals, and Southwestern landscapes, she creates imagery that reflects a deep connection to nature and the emotional experiences it evokes. Ellen and her work were recognized as one of the Spotlight recipients for Art Santa Fe 2026. Art Business News was interested in knowing more about this first-time Art Santa Fe exhibitor.
Art Business News: Introduce yourself — who you are and your vision as an artist.
Ellen Gonzales: I’m Ellen Gonzales, the artist behind White Bird Fine Art. I am a faith-based artist; even though my paintings aren’t directly representational, faith is the foundation and heart behind the work. My hope is that my work is felt that it brings hope, light and healing. I like to play when I create so I use a lot of mark making, inks, spray paint, collage, and acrylics in the underpainting then pull it all together and finish it with oils. I love my process and the layers it encompasses.
ABN: What is your background?
EG: I have always loved the arts and creating. I took a few art classes in high school and college, but I did not pursue art as a career until 2020. Even then, I only took it on full-time in the last four years, which coincided with my decision to homeschool my two teens. I wanted to grow and refresh my technique, as I had a lot of vision but lacked confidence in the execution. So, I signed up for the Mastery Program at the Milan Art Institute, where I built the technical foundation, my work stands on now.
ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?
EG: My philosophy is that we are all created for a purpose. No matter our history or circumstance, we can grow and bloom. I paint mostly florals because they can convey so much. What’s funny is my mom decorated all of our homes in florals (stenciling them on most walls) and I swore I would never have florals in my house. Now it’s the majority of what I paint… interesting. I love that painting can say so much without using any words. My hope is that when someone walks up to my paintings, they feel something: hope, love, encouragement, or a sense of joy. That they would experience them and then of course take it home.
I write scriptures, words of encouragement, or positive quotes into the ground of the canvas. Sometimes I collage old hymns, or different textures. Then gold leaf. The oil goes on top of all of it. You can’t see most of it in the finished piece. That’s the point. The words are still there, holding the surface up. What’s buried is still bearing weight.
ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?
EG: I love the work of Dimitra and Elli Milan, Vanessa Horabuena, and Kim Black’s gorgeous florals; I admire many artists. If we are talking about the old masters Monet is probably my favorite.
ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?
EG: Paint every day whether you feel like it or not.
ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?
EG: Probably having a movie night with my husband, two kids and four dogs all snuggled on the couch together. Yes, my teens still snuggle with me. I also enjoy reading and playing guitar. I love leading women’s Bible studies; I have a heart for women knowing who they are in Christ (which is the heart of my She Is Collection).
ABN: What did exhibiting at Art Santa Fe 2026 mean to you?
EG: It’s a big step for me. It’s investing in myself and what I believe to be true. I spend my days painting about dry seasons not being dead seasons, hope in the waiting and being met in the middle of a season nobody else notices. To be chosen for this especially out of the field, into the Spotlight is that same truth landing in my own life. I don’t take it lightly. Santa Fe is one of the “serious rooms” in this country for original work. It’s a threshold. I’m walking through it grateful, and ready.
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To learn more about Ellen Gonzales and White Bird Fine Art, please visit:
Website: http://www.whitebirddesignco.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whitebirdfineart