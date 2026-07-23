MEET THE ARTIST: BEN GARZA

Another of Art Santa Fe’s 2026 Spotlight recipients, Ben Garza is a contemporary artist whose work celebrates the vibrant culture, landscapes, and spirit of the American Southwest. Drawing inspiration from his Texas roots, Garza creates bold and expressive paintings that blend color, movement, and storytelling into visually compelling works of art. His artistic vision reflects a deep appreciation for heritage, community, and the beauty found in everyday life. Known for his dynamic compositions and confident use of color, we wanted to know more about this artist’s inspirations.

Art Business News: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?

Ben Garza: Hello, my name is Ben Garza. I am a local Santa Fe visual artist working in oil medium. My vision as an artist is to push the boundary of visual language. I achieve this with multiple levels of interest, such as broad strokes, scratching, and introspective color harmonies. I like to create a piece that offers something new each time one views the painting.