MEET THE ARTIST: BEN GARZA

Another of Art Santa Fe’s 2026 Spotlight recipients, Ben Garza is a contemporary artist whose work celebrates the vibrant culture, landscapes, and spirit of the American Southwest. Drawing inspiration from his Texas roots, Garza creates bold and expressive paintings that blend color, movement, and storytelling into visually compelling works of art. His artistic vision reflects a deep appreciation for heritage, community, and the beauty found in everyday life. Known for his dynamic compositions and confident use of color, we wanted to know more about this artist’s inspirations.
Art Business News: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?
Ben Garza: Hello, my name is Ben Garza. I am a local Santa Fe visual artist working in oil medium. My vision as an artist is to push the boundary of visual language. I achieve this with multiple levels of interest, such as broad strokes, scratching, and introspective color harmonies. I like to create a piece that offers something new each time one views the painting.
ABN: What is your background?
BG: I have been an artist and musician my whole life. One has always fueled the other. I received my Bachelor of Music from City College of New York. And then, went on to live in the south of France obtaining my Master of Fine Art in Aix-en-Provence. I have traveled the world and lived in a handful of cities. I believe that it is through these life experiences that I can inject my work with considerable variance.
ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?
BG: My work philosophy is to be a vessel. I aim to remove all earthly thoughts and allow the work to flow out of me. This impacts my work by allowing the piece to inform me of what is essential. In this way it allows the work to become its own personality and upon completion we both arrive at a point of new relations.
ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?
BG: Some artists that inspire me are Eugene Delacroix, Henri Toulouse-Lautrec, Georgia O’Keeffe, Egon Schiele, Gustav Klimt. I gravitate towards rule breakers and innovators!
ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?
BG: The best advice I received is to make work with honesty and integrity. All other artifacts will fall into place if the works can withstand the test of time.
ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?
BG: When I am not working you can find me with my wife. We like camping, reading, and sitting by the river just taking in nature and its natural beauty.
ABN: What does exhibiting at Art Santa Fe 2026 mean to you?
BG: Exhibiting at Art Santa Fe 2026 means so much to me. I am very happy to have an opportunity to present my work to the public. It was exciting to establish connections, cultivate partnerships, and meet new people!
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To learn more about Ben Garza, please visit:
Website: http://www.bengarzastudios.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bengarzastudios/