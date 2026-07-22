MEET THE ARTIST: ARASELY RIOS

Sacred art has long been rooted in tradition, but for Santa Fe artist and designer Arasely Rios, it is also a living, contemporary practice. As the founder of Seraphym Design Studio and the Seraphym Sacred Art Gallery, Rios creates handcrafted devotional jewelry and heirloom rosaries that blend centuries-old techniques with modern artistry. We spoke with her about her creative journey, the inspiration behind her work, and what exhibiting at Art Santa Fe 2026 meant to her.
Art Business News: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?
Arasely Rios: I am the founder and artist behind Seraphym Design Studio in Santa Fe, where I create devotional jewelry and heirloom rosaries inspired by centuries of sacred art. My work combines the restoration of historical sacred medallions with original contemporary designs, using traditional techniques such as lost-wax bronze casting and handcrafted beadwork.
My vision as an artist is to restore a sense of transcendence through beauty. In a world often defined by distraction and disposability, I create timeless pieces that invite reflection, devotion, and a deeper connection to the Divine—works that can be treasured and passed down through generations.
ABN: What is your background?
AR: My journey has always been rooted in beauty, devotion, and craftsmanship. Although I hold degrees in Business, Marketing, and Andragogical Studies and spent 22 years as a Director of Education in the beauty industry, I began designing rosaries by hand at the age of eight.
In 2008, I founded Seraphym, which grew into a nationally recognized brand carried in more than 1,000 stores. Today, I create one-of-a-kind devotional jewelry in my Santa Fe studio and curate the Seraphym Sacred Art Gallery. One of the greatest honors of my career was creating a rosary for Pope Francis during his 2015 visit to the United States.
Every step of my journey has reinforced my purpose: to express faith through timeless beauty, craftsmanship, and sacred art.
ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?
AR: My work is guided by the belief that beauty is essential—it can inspire, heal, and draw us closer to the Divine. Every piece I create is designed with intention and reverence, reflecting the strength, light, and devotion symbolized by the Seraphim angels who inspired the name Seraphym.
ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?
AR: I draw inspiration less from individual artists than from the timeless traditions of sacred art and humanity’s enduring desire to express the Divine through beauty. I am especially inspired by the sculptural traditions of the Benin Kingdom, Mexican pre-Columbian art, and the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, all of which embody mystery, reverence, and artistic excellence.
Among individual artists, I admire masters from across history, including Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, Caravaggio, Fernand Léger, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Banksy, and Julie Mehretu.
ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?
AR: The best advice I ever received came from a mentor when I was preparing to teach my first corporate training class. She told me, “This isn’t about you—it’s about your audience and what they can take away that might change their lives.”
That advice has stayed with me throughout my career. As an artist, I don’t create for myself—I create in the hope that each piece offers beauty, inspiration, and a meaningful connection that stays with the person who experiences it.
ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?
AR: Outside the studio, I enjoy spending time in my garden, reading, reflecting, and caring for the flowers around a small oratory that has become a special place of peace. In the colder months, I find inspiration traveling through Europe’s art and sacred sites or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home by the fireplace.
ABN: What did exhibiting at Art Santa Fe 2026 mean to you?
AR: Exhibiting at Art Santa Fe 2026 gave me the opportunity to bring sacred art into a contemporary setting and connect with collectors in a meaningful way. I wasn’t sure how devotional jewelry would be received, but I was deeply encouraged by the response.
Many of the most memorable moments came through conversations about faith, sacred art, and personal experiences. It affirmed that people are not only drawn to craftsmanship, but also to the deeper meaning behind the work. Returning to Art Santa Fe is both an honor and an opportunity to continue that dialogue.
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To learn more about Arasely Rios, please visit:
Website: https://seraphym.com