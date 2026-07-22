MEET THE ARTIST: ARASELY RIOS

Sacred art has long been rooted in tradition, but for Santa Fe artist and designer Arasely Rios, it is also a living, contemporary practice. As the founder of Seraphym Design Studio and the Seraphym Sacred Art Gallery, Rios creates handcrafted devotional jewelry and heirloom rosaries that blend centuries-old techniques with modern artistry. We spoke with her about her creative journey, the inspiration behind her work, and what exhibiting at Art Santa Fe 2026 meant to her.

Art Business News: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?

Arasely Rios: I am the founder and artist behind Seraphym Design Studio in Santa Fe, where I create devotional jewelry and heirloom rosaries inspired by centuries of sacred art. My work combines the restoration of historical sacred medallions with original contemporary designs, using traditional techniques such as lost-wax bronze casting and handcrafted beadwork.

My vision as an artist is to restore a sense of transcendence through beauty. In a world often defined by distraction and disposability, I create timeless pieces that invite reflection, devotion, and a deeper connection to the Divine—works that can be treasured and passed down through generations.