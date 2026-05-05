Commemorating America’s 250th: Through the Eyes of Lafayette, The Original Transatlantic Ally

Complementing the exhibition, an international symposium held in April 2026 invites leading scholars to explore new perspectives on Lafayette’s life and work. Through interdisciplinary dialogue and the presentation of original research, the symposium aims to deepen our knowledge of a figure whose significance extends far beyond the historical moments with which he is most associated. It also reflects the collaborative spirit that this project has embodied from its inception, bringing together institutions, researchers, and audiences from across the globe.

As we commemorate America 250, Lafayette’s story reminds us that the underlining ideals of independence were never confined to a single nation; they emerged from a dynamic exchange of ideas, people, and experiences that transcended borders and reshaped the political landscape of the modern world. Lafayette himself personifies this exchange, moving between France and the United States as a soldier, statesman, and firm advocate of his moral and political convictions. His story illustrates the extent to which the pursuit of liberty has always been a shared endeavor, one that requires both courage and collaboration.

Revisiting Lafayette’s legacy offers more than historical perspective – it encourages renewed participation with the principles that continue to define democratic societies today. His belief in the universality of rights, his willingness to confront injustice, and his dedication to fostering connections across cultures remain deeply relevant. By examining his life through exhibitions, scholarship, and public dialogue, we are reminded that history is not static, but an ongoing conversation. At a moment when the values Lafayette championed are as vital as ever, this transnational dialogue reminds us that history is not only to be remembered but actively engaged.