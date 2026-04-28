It’s a Wrap! Artexpo New York 2026

Artexpo New York returned for its 49th edition—and what a celebration it was. From April 9–12, 2026, Pier 36 in Manhattan’s vibrant Lower East Side transformed once again into a global hub for contemporary art, welcoming collectors, curators, and art lovers from around the world.
This year’s fair brought together 170 leading galleries, publishers, and independent artists, showcasing an extraordinary range of original works. From painting and sculpture to photography, ceramics, glass, and fine prints, every corner of the fair offered something new to discover. The energy was unmistakable—buzzing conversations, meaningful connections, and strong sales made it clear that the appetite for fresh, compelling art is stronger than ever.
With attendees representing 24 countries, Artexpo New York 2026 stood as a powerful reminder of the global reach and enduring impact of the contemporary art market—and the artists who continue to shape it.
SO MUCH TO SEE AND DO!
Beyond the walls, Artexpo delivered an experience. This year’s dynamic programming kept the momentum going all weekend long, giving attendees the opportunity to connect with Spotlight Program recipients, explore the Discoveries Collection throughout the fair, and watch new works come to life right on the fair floor.
The Mezzanine level came alive with the vibrant Jason Perez Art Collection, adding another layer of excitement and visual storytelling to the experience. From interactive moments to standout exhibitions, Artexpo New York once again proved that it’s more than an art fair—it’s a place where discovery, creativity, and community come together.
The Spotlight Program provided collectors with a focused look at several galleries and prominent artists who created a site-specific exhibition. Spotlight Program recipients for 2026 included:
- Artwise Online
- Muisca Gallery
- Drew Marc Gallery
- Christopher Lotus
- Christian Burnham
Of course, that’s only a hint of everything that happened — take a look at the videos that capture the magic and our photo albums to see more of the action!
EXHIBITOR HIGHLIGHTS
This year’s fair wasn’t just well attended—it was productive. Across the floor, exhibitors reported strong engagement, meaningful conversations, and real results that extended far beyond the weekend.
From multiple artwork sales to new commissions, gallery placements, and lasting collector relationships, Artexpo New York once again delivered opportunities at every level. Artists connected directly with buyers and industry professionals, sparking collaborations and opening doors to future exhibitions.
A few standout moments from the floor:
“It was an awesome weekend. We sold 23 pieces and the whole kinetic art installation was sold out! I think we sold more than anyone on the floor by far :)”
— Chadwick Arcinue, Chadwick Concepts
“Artexpo New York provided invaluable exposure for my artists’ work, placing it in front of thousands of collectors and art professionals. In many cases, collectors first discover a piece through pre-fair marketing and return ready to acquire it.
One collector came directly to our booth looking for Montana Engels’ ‘Calypso’ after seeing it featured in our Art Palm Beach campaign—and ultimately purchased it. It’s a clear example of how continued visibility and strategic marketing drive results beyond the fair itself. Artexpo New York 2026 was a strong success for our gallery.”
— Tata Fernandez, K-Art Projects USA
“FAMESPACE had an amazing show, with strong sales across original works, art-to-wear, and collectible pieces. More importantly, it was about creating opportunity and connection for our artists. Giving artists the chance to showcase their talents while creating unforgettable memories is truly unmatched. It means everything to us that they believe in FAMESPACE just as much as we believe in their talent.”
— Anais Comacho, FAMESPACE
“We had some sales at the show, but what really stood out was the networking. We made numerous connections we’ll be following up on, along with a promising potential commission. We’re feeling very good about the show.”
— Rennie McPherson, MCP2 Art Studio
AND THE WINNERS ARE…
Artists and galleries were presented special honors as recipients of this year’s Artexpo Awards. This year’s proud winners were the following:
BEST BOOTH DESIGN: Song Chao, Gallery A.T. 108, Frank Baer Photos
BEST SCULPTURE AWARD: Caridad Sola at K-Art Projects USA – “In Gods We Trust…a Decade Later…2026”, Evelyne Brader-Frank at Drew Marc Gallery – “Niki”, Marc at AGI – “Japonae Series”
BEST SOLO EXHIBITOR: Rajul Shan, Angela Lanell, Edward Bakst, Prayer Art – Hisakazu Suzuki Art
BEST NEW EXHIBITOR: Japan Promotion, NY Korean Artists Association, Suqun Studio, CAS Art
BEST INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITOR: Mongolian Fine Art, Aurich Artist Group, Artisans Japan, Artpetrovnik, Pal Argentina – Alejandra Branc
AWARD OF EXCELLENCE: Midori, Jason Perez Art, Richard Riverin, Artavita / World Wide Art, Perseus Gallery
DIRECTORS AWARD: Mitchell Craig, Art By Neelam, Dr. Erick Mota, D. Colabella Fine Art Gallery, Mido Galleria, Famespace
LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION! THE MEDIA BUZZED!
Our team captured all the weekend’s unforgettable moments so you can relive the excitement! Browse our Flickr photo album or check out our latest posts on Facebook and Instagram for a glimpse into everything Artexpo New York had to offer. A huge thank you to everyone who liked, followed, and shared—we love keeping you connected and inspired!
Want more? Go behind the scenes and enjoy exclusive video highlights from the world’s original fine art marketplace.
Media coverage included a shout-out in American Art Collector, Shoot Magazine, Art World News, Art Insider, Fashion Week Daily, Artsy, World Liberty TV, and Just Luxe among others.
WITH OUR THANKS
A heartfelt thank you to the incredible exhibitors, artists, galleries, and collectors who brought Artexpo New York 2026 to life. Your creativity, passion, and commitment are what make this fair such a dynamic and inspiring experience year after year.
We’re also deeply grateful to our sponsors and partners for their continued support in helping us deliver one of our most exciting editions yet.
The connections made, the artwork shared, and the momentum created over these four days will carry forward long after the fair—and we’re honored to be part of that journey.
We can’t wait to welcome you back for Artexpo New York 2027—our 50th Anniversary edition — taking place April 8–11 at Pier 36. It’s going to be a milestone celebration you won’t want to miss.