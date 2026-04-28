It’s a Wrap! Artexpo New York 2026

EXHIBITOR HIGHLIGHTS

This year’s fair wasn’t just well attended—it was productive. Across the floor, exhibitors reported strong engagement, meaningful conversations, and real results that extended far beyond the weekend.

From multiple artwork sales to new commissions, gallery placements, and lasting collector relationships, Artexpo New York once again delivered opportunities at every level. Artists connected directly with buyers and industry professionals, sparking collaborations and opening doors to future exhibitions.

A few standout moments from the floor:

“It was an awesome weekend. We sold 23 pieces and the whole kinetic art installation was sold out! I think we sold more than anyone on the floor by far :)”

— Chadwick Arcinue, Chadwick Concepts

“Artexpo New York provided invaluable exposure for my artists’ work, placing it in front of thousands of collectors and art professionals. In many cases, collectors first discover a piece through pre-fair marketing and return ready to acquire it.

One collector came directly to our booth looking for Montana Engels’ ‘Calypso’ after seeing it featured in our Art Palm Beach campaign—and ultimately purchased it. It’s a clear example of how continued visibility and strategic marketing drive results beyond the fair itself. Artexpo New York 2026 was a strong success for our gallery.”

— Tata Fernandez, K-Art Projects USA

“FAMESPACE had an amazing show, with strong sales across original works, art-to-wear, and collectible pieces. More importantly, it was about creating opportunity and connection for our artists. Giving artists the chance to showcase their talents while creating unforgettable memories is truly unmatched. It means everything to us that they believe in FAMESPACE just as much as we believe in their talent.”

— Anais Comacho, FAMESPACE

“We had some sales at the show, but what really stood out was the networking. We made numerous connections we’ll be following up on, along with a promising potential commission. We’re feeling very good about the show.”

— Rennie McPherson, MCP2 Art Studio