From Bull Riding to Metalsmithing: Shane Hendren’s Journey to Master Jeweler

The Ranching Foundation

Shane was born into a New Mexico ranching family, growing up surrounded by livestock, cowboys, and the equipment they trusted their lives to. This foundation matters more than romantic nostalgia suggests. Ranch culture values function over form, quality over flash, and durability over decoration. Equipment that fails can injure or kill. Respect for well-made things isn’t an aesthetic preference. It’s a practical necessity.

“I learned that the quality of a person’s equipment reflected their dedication to their vocation and respect for their equine partners,” Shane explains. This early lesson about craftsmanship and character influenced everything that followed.

His grandfather kept World Champion Quarter Horses and ordered fancy silver bits from craftsmen in the USA and Mexico who built them individually by hand. Young Shane wondered about these makers, people who dedicated their lives to producing what he recognized as works of art. The bits couldn’t be found in local feed stores. They came from somewhere else, from someone specific, carrying the mark of individual skill and vision.

This awareness that beautiful functional objects emerged from dedicated craftspeople planted seeds that took years to germinate. Ranch life provided one education: work ethic, respect for tradition, and understanding that excellence requires sustained effort. But his family also exposed him to museums and cultural activities, broadening his horizons beyond ranching.