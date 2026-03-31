Meet the Artist: Luis Alvarez Roure

Renowned for his masterful figure and still-life paintings, as well as his striking portraits of leading figures across the performing arts, government, academia, and corporate worlds, Luis Alvarez Roure brings a timeless sensibility to contemporary realism. Deeply influenced by the great masters, his work is marked by a virtuoso technique and an exceptional ability to capture the subtle, often profound emotions that emerge through close observation of his subjects. His paintings are held in distinguished collections, including the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and Princeton University, among others. With the award-winning artist set to make his debut at Artexpo New York, we connected with Roure to explore his artistic journey, influences, and what this milestone moment means for his career.
Tell us about yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?
My name is Luis Alvarez Roure. I am a contemporary realist artist. As a painter I aim to communicate ideas that can only be expressed through the language of imagery. There is something visual that captures my attention, and I am moved to translate that into a painting. Creating an image that transcends time it’s a notion I am driven by. I am obsessed with the intricate art of the portrait and the human form. When painting my portraits, I look to convey a sense of reality that surpasses the canvas to be in touch with our human experience.
What is your background?
I was born in Puerto Rico. As a child I was naturally inclined towards both the visual and the musical arts. When I finished high school, I went on to study a BA in piano performance at the Conservatory of Music in San Juan. Then I moved to New York City to complete my master’s degree in music. As soon as I finished my degree, I took on serious studies of visual arts and enrolled at The Arts Students League of New York to fill a void of not being in contact with drawing and painting for so many years, something I did as a kid almost every day. I always had a passion for drawing faces so at the League I studied drawing and painting with a focus on portraiture and anatomy.
What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?
I believe in art as a way of communicating things that cannot be expressed otherwise. I also believe that we must dedicate ourselves diligently to the study of the craft and to look at the masters of the past to learn, to cultivate and to develop our skills to be able to communicate our ideas at the highest level. For me it is very important to look for a high standard of rendition and because of that, my process can be overwhelming and fastidious at times, however, I feel compelled not to withdraw from the process until I have reached that point of expression.
What artist(s) inspire you?
The list would be too long to mention, but all the artists that inspire me carry a message of humanity and demonstrate honesty in their skill. Artists from the ancient Greeks to the Renaissance artists, the bravura school masters, the Impressionists, and to the contemporary masters, all of whom cultivated their craft above all conventions of complacency. Regardless of style or period in art I am inspired by the transcendence of the art.
What is the best advice you’ve received?
To keep trying.
When you are not working, where can we find you?
Ahh… at a classical music concert or on a good hike with my wife and kids. Needless to say, at a museum.
What have you done recently that enhanced you as an artist?
I did a series of tonal studies as well as color studies. I took them to elevate my understanding about my materials and my visual perception. The tonal studies were mostly copies of masters of the past from the original paintings (in color) to black & white. The color studies were original exercises focused on edges and passage transitions to which I explored new techniques of paint application and texture.
Any plans for 2026 that will take your creativity in a new direction? Or explore new opportunities?
I am working on a new series of paintings that proposes an artistic dialog about beauty canons in Art in the 21st century.
What does exhibiting at Artexpo New York mean to you?
Some years ago, as an emerging artist I found myself visiting Artexpo New York by some sort of serendipity. I didn’t know what to expect at first and I remember being completely transformed as soon as I went out and dreaming of being part of it one day. Artexpo New York is one of the longest running art fairs in the world and the biggest and most important art event for artists, galleries, and collectors of the east coast every year. It is such an honor to be selected as an exhibiting artist this April. I am grateful to Artavita World Wide Art for awarding me first prize and turning a long time dream into a reality.