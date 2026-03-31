Meet the Artist: Luis Alvarez Roure

What is your background?

I was born in Puerto Rico. As a child I was naturally inclined towards both the visual and the musical arts. When I finished high school, I went on to study a BA in piano performance at the Conservatory of Music in San Juan. Then I moved to New York City to complete my master’s degree in music. As soon as I finished my degree, I took on serious studies of visual arts and enrolled at The Arts Students League of New York to fill a void of not being in contact with drawing and painting for so many years, something I did as a kid almost every day. I always had a passion for drawing faces so at the League I studied drawing and painting with a focus on portraiture and anatomy.

What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

I believe in art as a way of communicating things that cannot be expressed otherwise. I also believe that we must dedicate ourselves diligently to the study of the craft and to look at the masters of the past to learn, to cultivate and to develop our skills to be able to communicate our ideas at the highest level. For me it is very important to look for a high standard of rendition and because of that, my process can be overwhelming and fastidious at times, however, I feel compelled not to withdraw from the process until I have reached that point of expression.