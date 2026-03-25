Announcing the Artexpo New York 2026 Spotlight Program Recipients

Artexpo New York returns to Pier 36 in Manhattan’s Lower East Side for its 49th edition, showcasing the finest in contemporary and fine art. This year, the Spotlight Program honors a select group of artists and galleries whose vision, innovation, and mastery are shaping the future of the art world.

For nearly five decades, Artexpo has set the stage for legendary talent—from Andy Warhol and Keith Haring to Basquiat and Robert Rauschenberg. April 9–12, over 1,000 artists across painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, and glass will converge for a truly exceptional showcase.

The Spotlight Program recipients represent the pinnacle of creativity and influence, and attendees will have the rare opportunity to experience their work firsthand.

Discover this year’s distinguished honorees below.