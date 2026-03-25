Announcing the Artexpo New York 2026 Spotlight Program Recipients

Artexpo New York returns to Pier 36 in Manhattan’s Lower East Side for its 49th edition, showcasing the finest in contemporary and fine art. This year, the Spotlight Program honors a select group of artists and galleries whose vision, innovation, and mastery are shaping the future of the art world.
For nearly five decades, Artexpo has set the stage for legendary talent—from Andy Warhol and Keith Haring to Basquiat and Robert Rauschenberg. April 9–12, over 1,000 artists across painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, and glass will converge for a truly exceptional showcase.
The Spotlight Program recipients represent the pinnacle of creativity and influence, and attendees will have the rare opportunity to experience their work firsthand.
Discover this year’s distinguished honorees below.
ARTWISE ONLINE — Booth 432
Founded in 1992 by Bernard Rougerie, ArtWise built its reputation on exhibition posters before evolving into an early pioneer of online art sales. Now led by Justin White—with Rougerie continuing as advisor—it enters a new chapter grounded in legacy, accessibility, and a belief that art should be lived with.
Operating from DUMBO, the gallery spans modernism to contemporary works, with a focus on vintage posters, fine art prints, and blue-chip artists. For Artexpo New York 2026, it presents a dialogue between exhibition posters and Pop Art—balancing bold statement pieces with more approachable works.
At the center is As I Opened Fire by Roy Lichtenstein, a commanding large-scale triptych that anchors the booth. Surrounding it, selections from the artist’s Nudes and Still Life series reveal a more intimate, collectible dimension of his practice. Marking ArtWise’s first fair in over a decade—and White’s debut as owner—the presentation serves as both a reintroduction and a confident statement of intent.
CATHERINE BLACKBURN — Booth S507
Canadian artist Catherine Blackburn describes her work as something that emerges when words fall short—an intuitive release shaped by memory, emotion, and the subconscious. Working in pastels on wood, she creates luminous, symbolic figures that move with fluidity and feeling, each piece carrying what she calls “a fragment of my soul.”
After more than 25 years as an interior designer, Blackburn transitioned fully into fine art, developing her signature “Crystallized Pastel” technique—an approach that brings extraordinary depth and radiance to her work. Her practice took on profound meaning following personal loss and her son’s illness, giving rise to her EMOTIVE series: a deeply human exploration of grief, resilience, and healing.
Now expanding into themes of individuality and human essence, Blackburn’s work invites connection at its most intimate level. Artexpo New York 2026 marks her first international presentation—an important milestone for an artist whose work continues to transform personal experience into universal language.
Belgium-based artist Christian Burnham creates work that explores transformation—both personal and universal—through a striking blend of stencil technique and symbolic figuration. His compositions reflect the tension between chaos and control, struggle and growth, offering a deeply emotional meditation on resilience and the human condition.
Born in England and shaped by a multicultural upbringing across Europe and South Africa, Burnham brings a global perspective to his practice. A former professional motocross rider, his transition from sport to art followed a period of personal upheaval and recovery—an experience that now informs the raw honesty and depth of his work.
With recent international recognition, including exhibitions at the Florence Contemporary Biennale and Spectrum Miami, Burnham’s inclusion in Artexpo New York 2026 marks a significant moment in his rising career, placing his work on a global stage among today’s most compelling contemporary voices.
CHRISTOPHER LOTUS — Booth 104
Christopher Lotus is the creator of Diamond Lotus, a body of work situated at the intersection of material, light, and consciousness. Blending hand-blown glass, layered resin, and precious elements such as gemstones and diamonds, his practice redefines the boundaries between painting and sculpture.
Describing his work as “light architecture,” Lotus creates dimensional pieces that shift and evolve with their environment, transforming from static objects into immersive experiences. Developed over five years of experimentation and refinement, Diamond Lotus reflects a balance of precision and intuition—where structure and energy converge.
His presentation at Artexpo New York 2026 marks a pivotal moment, as a deeply personal practice expands onto the global stage, inviting collectors and audiences into a new dialogue between art, space, and presence.
DREW MARC GALLERY — Booth 215
Drew Marc Gallery is a contemporary fine art gallery known for its thoughtful curatorial approach and dynamic programming. Founded by Andrew Trujillo, who previously worked as an art advisor in Santa Fe, New Mexico—one of the largest art markets in the U.S.—Trujillo developed strong relationships with collectors and insight into building a successful gallery program.
The gallery’s vision is to present emerging and internationally recognized artists side by side, highlighting the dialogue between established and rising talent. Through carefully curated exhibitions, Drew Marc creates an engaging environment for collectors and art enthusiasts alike.
“Drew Marc Gallery was founded to bring museum-quality contemporary art to collectors while giving our artists national exposure,” says Trujillo. “Participating in major fairs like Artexpo New York helps us introduce our artists to new audiences and expand our program’s reach.”
Known for vibrant exhibitions and collector events, the gallery offers immersive experiences where art can be deeply appreciated. “Our goal is to build a bridge between our artists and the broader art world while creating meaningful opportunities for collectors to engage with exceptional work,” Trujillo adds.
MUISCA GALLERY — Booth 301
Muisca Gallery, based in Paris, is an international contemporary art gallery dedicated to presenting compelling artists whose work bridges tradition and modern visual storytelling. Known for its carefully curated roster of painters and multidisciplinary artists, the gallery has participated in prominent art fairs and exhibitions throughout Europe and the United States.
Muisca Gallery focuses on artists whose work combines strong technical foundations with contemporary themes of identity, culture, and the human experience. For this edition, the gallery presents a selection of international artists — Nard Kwast, María Mercado, Leloluce, Aida Enriquez, and Cristian Mitrani — whose practices are distinguished by strong narratives that challenge our relationship to the world and to ourselves.
The works presented at Artexpo New York 2026 highlight expressive figurative painting, layered symbolism, and dynamic compositions that resonate with collectors seeking both visual beauty and narrative depth. By introducing European perspectives and internationally represented artists, Muisca Gallery contributes to the fair’s global dialogue, enhancing the artistic diversity and cultural richness that define Artexpo New York.