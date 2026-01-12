Artists in a Forest in Norway: Trond and Robert

You run residencies welcoming artists from Norway and abroad. What do you look for in applicants and what do you hope artists take away from the time spent at Natthagen?

The resident artists we like to host are those who fit our philosophy of “living in and with nature”. Artists who need to work in peaceful surroundings. They must not be afraid of silence or being alone, as many people are. Early communication is important, so we can get to know each other a little and avoid difficulties later.

We hope residency artists remember Natthagen as a good working environment, that we have all learned something from nature or from each other, and that the artist has been able to open new creative doors and make artistic progress. We also hope they experience that it is possible to live remotely.

What advice would you give to artists who are considering residencies, rural working environments, or alternative ways of structuring their creative lives?

Giving advice is difficult, what fits us may not fit others. But we can recommend being independent and planning your shopping, as it is usually done every 14 days. There is no public transport, and no bars or restaurants nearby.

Our residency house (from 1790) has no running water, so water must be collected from the main house, as was done in the past. There is electricity, but the internet can be unstable. You need to be able to handle silence, the long daylight in summer, and being on your own, though we are always nearby if needed and happy to have artist talks in the Winter Garden.

Since there is no art materials shop nearby, you need to structure your work so you bring what you need or can work with what you find in nature. As an artist myself, there will always be some materials in reserve.

Once you get over these things, doors will open to your creative life.

For more information, visit https://natthagen.no/

Follow Natthagen on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/natthagen

All images courtesy of Natthagen and Ben Fogle: New Lives In The Wild