SPECTRUM MIAMI 2025 SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM

Spectrum Miami turns 15—and it’s bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever. With 250+ galleries and artists, the fair sits alongside its sister event, Red Dot Miami, forming a powerhouse duo at the heart of Miami Art Week.
Celebrating local and global talent, Spectrum Miami brings the art world to life with special programs, site-specific installations, and artists from Florida, across the U.S., and around the globe.
This five-day event crackles with energy, spotlighting discovery, innovation, and its signature Spotlight Program—which this year honors a curated group of distinguished gentlemen art professionals whose passion and vision continue to shape the art world.
Alejandro Robles – Booth 1215
Miramar, Florida
https://www.alejandrorobles.cl/
Alejandro Robles is a Chilean-Spanish artist who originally trained as an architect but found his creative calling in fine art. His work features clean compositions, clear linear structures, and visually precise forms, often balancing between abstraction and figuration. Robles’s art is an ongoing exploration of structure, visual order, and expressive restraint.
Alex Lanier – Booth 905
Miami, Florida
https://www.alexlanierart.com/
Alex Lanier is a contemporary digital artist, illustrator, and fine art creator whose work fuses realism, imagination, and narrative storytelling. Lanier is best known for his richly detailed digital paintings that explore culture, history, and fantasy through a cinematic lens. Lanier’s art often highlights heroic figures, spiritual themes, and Afrofuturist influences, blending historical reverence with futuristic vision.
Antoinette Schultze – Booth 1601
Eliot, Maine
https://antoinettepschultze.com/
Antoinette Schultze’s sculptures evolve from her perception of relationships—her connection to nature, to people, and to the materials she uses. Each piece combines two, three, or more materials, relying on their interplay to convey expression and beauty. The emotions conveyed through the sculpture’s form are further enriched by the symbolic colors she selects for the glass.
Bula Barua – Booth 1401
Clearwater, Florida
Bula Barua is an award-winning contemporary artist and the creator of Blown Glass on Canvas, a groundbreaking art form that fuses traditional painting with luxury materials including artist-blown glass, 24-karat gold, precious gems, and raw pigments. Her luminous masterpieces shimmer and evolve with the light, creating jeweled surfaces that invite viewers into a world of awe, beauty, and emotional connection.
Charlotte Fonne – Booth 1001
Miami Beach, Florida
With two decades as a film and documentary editor, Charlotte Fonne refines the art of visual storytelling—combining images to reveal deeper meaning. She describes her work as cinematic scenes woven into a single composite, uncovering hidden details and connections that bring memory to life. Her narrative-driven approach bridges the present with echoes of the past, drawing inspiration from Impressionist, Cubist, and Surrealist masters.