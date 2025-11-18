SPECTRUM MIAMI 2025 SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM

Spectrum Miami turns 15—and it’s bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever. With 250+ galleries and artists, the fair sits alongside its sister event, Red Dot Miami, forming a powerhouse duo at the heart of Miami Art Week.

Celebrating local and global talent, Spectrum Miami brings the art world to life with special programs, site-specific installations, and artists from Florida, across the U.S., and around the globe.

This five-day event crackles with energy, spotlighting discovery, innovation, and its signature Spotlight Program—which this year honors a curated group of distinguished gentlemen art professionals whose passion and vision continue to shape the art world.